I'VE BEEN ROBBED!!! - THE HALLOWEEN EDITION Comes To The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present "I've Been ROBBED!!! - The Halloween Edition" on Saturday, October 26th at 7:00pm.

Angela Bassett, Wicked, Lana Del Rey, EVERY Beyonce Album, Toni Collette, The Great Comet of 1812. What do they all have in common? They have all been ROBBED! Us theater performers can all relate to that! Whether it was a role, a show, an award, a character type, etc, we all have been personally ROBBED.

After the success from our June and August shows, we are back, back, back, back, back again at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, October 26th at 7:00pm to reclaim those robberies and honor what should've been ours! AGAIN! Get ready for another night of camp, buffoonery, riggory, and straight tom foolery. But this time in the spirit of Halloween - we are making it SPOOKY!

So be prepared for some terrifying selections from all your favorite Halloween-esque musicals such as Carrie, The Rocky Horror Show, Little Shop of Horrors, Beetlejuice and MORE! ***Costumes HIGHLY encouraged!***

Featuring: Liam Collins - Director/Producer, Drew Bondy, Ty Evans, Constance Hastie, Marissa Hecker, Paul J. Hernandez, Amber Mitchell, Jessica Morilak, Ezra Noel, Morgan Perry, Spencer R. Petro, Max Raymond, Emily N. Rudolph, Erich W. Schleck, Caroline Vettie, Laura Zimmer

Band: Jonah Hager - Piano/Music Director, James Rushin (He/She) - Bass, Claudio Rainò - Guitar, Molly-Ellen Riviere - Drums

Tickets are available starting at $21.75 with no food or beverage minimum. Livestream also available at $21.75 for those not in the NYC area. Tickets and more information are available at: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/WVHtD6EUhPlnT0WGzBGr

