IT'S A GRAAE NIGHT FOR SINGING! to Return to 54 Below with Jason Graae
Gerald Sternbach serves as musical director for the sold-out show featuring songs by Alan Menken and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Back by popular demand, Jason Graae returns to 54 Below in an encore of his new show It's a Graae Night For Singing! The recently Graae-headed Jason Graae explores his Graae-ness and his beloved, fascinating and divorced parents, along with their friends and acquaintances, like Dorothy Loudon, Victor Borge, and Edvard Grieg. With musical direction by Gerald Sternbach, Graae shares stories through songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber, George Gershwin, Ira Levin and Milton Schafer, Robert Wright and George Forrest, Alan Menken, and more! It's a Graae Night For Singing! premiered in NYC at 54 Below on April 1, 2026.
Jason Graae has been featured on Broadway in A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy!, and Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? Off-Broadway shows include Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (Drama Desk nomination - Best Actor in a Musical), Forever Plaid, Olympus On My Mind, and more. National tours include Wicked, Falsettos, and in Los Angeles, Ragtime, Forbidden Hollywood, and Forbidden Broadway Y2K LA (Ovation Award). Graae also made his Metropolitan Opera House debut as the male vocalist in Twyla Tharp's Everlast with American Ballet Theatre. Television credits include “Rude Awakening,” “6 Feet Under,” “Friends,” “Frasier,” “Dukes of Hazzard in Hollywood,” “Sabrina,” “Caroline in the City,” “Evening at Pops,” “Words & Music by Jerry Herman,” among others. Graae was the voice of Lucky for Lucky Charms Cereal. He has recorded 85 Albums, and has won multiple awards including the LA Drama Critics Circle Award and four Bistro Awards.
Gerald Sternbach is a bi-coastal musical director having earned thirteen Ovation nominations (winning in 2006) and seven Los Angeles Drama Critic Circle nominations (honored in 2007, 2008 and 2012). In 2015, he made his London West End debut with One Night Only with Mel Brooks, also performed in LA (April 2014 and filmed for HBO). At the Geffen, he accompanied Carrie Fisher in her one-woman show, Wishful Drinking. Other Southern California credits include the LA Philharmonic debut at the Hollywood Bowl (Summer 2005) as on-stage pianist for Stephen Sondheim's 75th Birthday Concert. Sternbach conducted 21 shows for Reprise! Broadway's Best in Concert, for which he was proud to have been handed the baton from the late, great Peter Matz. On Broadway, Sternbach was associate conductor for Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, Merlin, and The Tap Dance Kid, as well as Les Miserables (LA premiere company), and conductor for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Song and Dance (national tour starring Melissa Manchester). Sternbach has collaborated with Frank Ferrante for An Evening With Groucho (also filmed for PBS), and has worked with Carol Burnett, Jennifer Hudson, Judith Light, Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sarah Brightman, Adam Lambert, Nancy Wilson, John Lithgow, Marilyn Horne, Jason Graae, Andrea Marcovicci, Maude Maggart, and Faith Prince.
Videos
|
Norm Lewis: Broadway & Beyond
54 Below (6/17-6/17)
|
Broadway's Hidden Hits
54 Below (8/24-8/24)
|
Closed - No Shows
54 Below (7/04-7/04)
|
Ray Angry
54 Below (7/13-7/13)
|
Casey Likes: Back To The Past
54 Below (8/06-8/06)
|
Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: In Resonance
54 Below (8/19-8/19)
|
Casey Likes: Back To The Past
54 Below (8/08-8/08)
|
Britani Bateman: What About Me?
54 Below (9/02-9/02)
|
Matt Cavenaugh, Jenny Powers, And The Cavenaugh Powers Family
54 Below (10/03-10/03)
|
Ilia Isorelýs Paulino
54 Below (7/08-7/08)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW