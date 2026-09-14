Video: Jay Armstrong Johnson’s I PUT A SPELL YOU YOU Releases 'Like Winnie' Music Video
The music video features an ensemble of dancers and sets up the eleventh anniversary concert at Webster Hall.
You can now get a first look at the music video for the eleventh anniversary celebration of I Put a Spell on You, a fundraiser for the Ali Forney Center on Monday, October 12th at 8pm at Manhattan's Webster Hall.
Set to Jennie's hit “Like Jennie,” the music video directed and choreographed by Michael McCrary and additionally directed by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens was filmed at Christ Church NYC. Stars Jay Armstrong Johnson, Allison Godleski, and Sydnie Roy as the Sanderson sisters were joined by an ensemble of over fifty dancers.
Dancers in the music video include Abbey Sullivan, Aliya Rose, Anthony DaSilva, Ava Esposito, Bailey Poe, Bella Rusli, Briana Doran, Carly Smith Quenqua, Caroline Poulis, Celia Zaga, Claire Avakian, Connor Tapp, David Wright Jr, Dianne Cano, Drew Shoemaker, E Anastasia, Ernest Mingo, Ella Durr, Emilio Padilla, Emily Bruck, Emily Rose Phelan, Felipe Morales, Garren Garcia, Haoyi Wen, Ian Viciedo, Jack Dodson, Jaida Ocasio-Parvaiz, Jaime Brustein, Jarod H Smith, Joseph Aued, Jules Geiss, Kailin Brown, Kaitlyn Murphy, Kendal Daniel, Kevin Santos, Lane Franck, Lexie Sealy, Maddie Petrak, Maria Edmond, Matthew Rossetti, Mya Lynae, Natalie Flores, Olivia Schuh, Rachel Kay, Ravyn Rhiana, Rhys Carr, Sam Marszalek, Sashalie Rios, Sierra Rusnak, Stacey Badgett Jr, Talia Bellucci, Taylor N Daniels, Tori Carboni, Travis Shumake, Victoria Santiago, and Yoyo Zhou.