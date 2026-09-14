Video: Jay Armstrong Johnson’s I PUT A SPELL YOU YOU Releases 'Like Winnie' Music Video

You can now get a first look at the music video for the eleventh anniversary celebration of I Put a Spell on You, a fundraiser for the Ali Forney Center on Monday, October 12th at 8pm at Manhattan's Webster Hall.

Set to Jennie's hit “Like Jennie,” the music video directed and choreographed by Michael McCrary and additionally directed by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens was filmed at Christ Church NYC. Stars Jay Armstrong Johnson, Allison Godleski, and Sydnie Roy as the Sanderson sisters were joined by an ensemble of over fifty dancers.

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