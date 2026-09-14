Broadway Stars Sara Chase and John Zdrojeski Get Married

Congratulations are in order for Broadway stars Sara Chase and John Zdrojeski, who officially tied the knot this month, Chase confirmed to BroadwayWorld.

The newlyweds are both currently appearing on Broadway. Chase stars as Melissa Gimble in Schmigadoon! for which she received a 2026 Tony Award nomination, while Zdrojeski currently plays Dr. Brenner in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre.

Chase and Zdrojeski's Broadway careers previously intersected in The Great Gatsby, where they originated the roles of Myrtle Wilson and Tom Buchanan, respectively. Sara Chase's additional Broadway credits include the musical romantic comedy, First Date. Zdrojeski made his Broadway debut in Good Night, Oscar in 2023.

This fall, Zdrojeski will join Lincoln Center Theater's production of A Few Good Men as Lt. Jonathan Kendrick. The production begins previews October 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

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