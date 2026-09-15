Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2026- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Welcomes New Spellers and More

Video: THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse

by Joshua Wright

Ogunquit Playhouse posted a new performance clip featuring Nathan Lee Graham, John Scherer and Stephanie Gibson from its production of THE PRODUCERS, spotlighting two of the musical's showstoppers.. (more...)

Video: Sierra Boggess Shares Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman PHANTOM Demo Tape

by Stephi Wild

Sierra Boggess, who is currently playing Carlotta in The Phantom of the Opera, shared a tape that she found in her dressing room of a Phantom demo featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman. Watch the video here!. (more...)