Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2026- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Welcomes New Spellers and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Happy September 14th! Let's dive into yesterday's biggest Broadway stories. We've got exclusive performance videos from the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tour and THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, plus first look photos from THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE. On the production front, we have major announcements including OPERATION MINCEMEAT's tenth Broadway extension, THE PRINCESS BRIDE musical heading to Chicago, and SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE's London revival cancellation. We also mourn the passing of iconic designer Bob Mackie, and celebrate reunions including Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit at the Beacon Theatre. Let's get caught up!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, September 20
Titanique closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: Watch the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tour's Steven Huynh & James Seol Perform 'Where You Belong'
BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance of 'Where You Belong', featuring Steven Huynh and James Seol, performed at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre. Check out the full performance in this video.
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Exclusive: Andrew Durand & Kelsee Kimmel Sing 'Will You Go?' from THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON
BroadwayWorld is very excited to take you into the rehearsal room for an exclusive sneak peak of “Will You Go?', performed by Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand and Kelsee Kimmel. Watch the full video here!
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Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Laurie Hernandez and More in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
You can now check out new photos of the final company of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee's final extension, now running through early October, including Ali Stroker, Laurie Hernandez and more.
|Must Watch
|Video: Joy Woods Performs 'Limited Life' From GALILEO; Full Cast Revealed
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of the Broadway premiere of Galileo, an all new video has been released of Joy Woods performing “Limited Life” in a workshop presentation of the musical. Plus, the show's full cast has been announced.. (more...)
|Video: Watch the Cast of MIDNIGHT Sing 'Forever' in Rehearsals
by Nicole Rosky
Ahead of the first preview this week, Todrick Hall’s MIDNIGHT has released a sneak peek of the song “Forever.” MIDNIGHT, produced by Caryn Sterling, will officially open at the Daryl Roth Theatre on Sunday, September 27, following two sold-out engagements in London. . (more...)
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Video: THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse
Video: Sierra Boggess Shares Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman PHANTOM Demo Tape
Videos: Ariana Madix Makes First Entrance and Takes First Bows in JUST IN TIME
|Hot Photos
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Three-time Tony-nominated producer Cynthia J. Tong has joined No Guarantees Productions as Vice President, Artistic. Tong brings over seven years of experience across more than 25 theatrical productions, including work on Broadway shows like JUST IN TIME and RAGTIME.. (more...)
Kennedy Center Warns of Bankruptcy, SF Opera Strikes, and Broadway's Money Trail Goes Public
by Alex Freeman
Kennedy Center warns of bankruptcy, SF Opera cancels over a strike, and Gate Theatre closes after 50 years — plus Shaw Festival's $25M rebuild, new leaders at Le Petit and Quantum, and what Broadway's SEC filings reveal.. (more...)
Irondale Ensemble Project to Launch New Initiative For A New Generation Of Theater Makers
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Brooklyn-based theater company announced Irondale NextGen, an artistic initiative drawing on 43 years of ensemble practice to create opportunities for emerging directors, performers, and theater makers to develop and lead their own projects.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
The film adaptation of Prima Facie, starring Cynthia Erivo, made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Read the reviews for Prima Facie here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The long-awaited stage musical adaptation of The Princess Bride is expected to premiere in Chicago next summer, with a Broadway transfer planned for 2027-28. Learn more here!. (more...)
Lillias White and Reeve Carney Will Reunite to Lead TEXAS IN PARIS Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Lillias White and Reeve Carney reunite for an off-Broadway production of the musical TEXAS IN PARIS at Signature Theatre's Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre. Directed by Akin Babatundé, the limited engagement explores race relations through spirituals and cowboy songs.. (more...)
Bob Mackie, Award-Winning Designer, Has Died at 87
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bob Mackie, iconic fashion and costume designer, has died at the age of 87. Bob Mackie was an internationally renowned costume and fashion designer who has dressed some of the most glamorous entertainment icons in the world.. (more...)
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Cancelled Following Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey Departure
by Stephi Wild
Following the departure of Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, the previously announced London revival of Sunday in the Park With George has been cancelled. Leanrn more here.. (more...)
Lea Michele & Aaron Tveit to Reunite For Beacon Theatre Concert
by Michael Major
Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit will be reuniting for a special one-night-only concert at the Beacon Theatre! The Chess pair will take the stage at the iconic New York City venue.. (more...)
Exclusive: SPRING AWAKENING Revival Saw About ‘130 Hours’ of Auditions, It Will Be ‘Completely Revelatory’
by Michael Gioia
Steven Sater exclusively tells BroadwayWorld how the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of ‘Spring Awakening’ will be unlike anything audiences have seen before.. (more...)
Megan Hilty and Rachel Tucker Will Lead GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES Concert at the London Palladium
by Stephi Wild
Megan Hilty and Rachel Tucker will perform in a new concert production of GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES at the London Palladium, directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle, featuring an orchestra of 30 musicians.. (more...)
Andrew Scott Will Lead SEA WALL Film, Captured Live on Stage
by Stephi Wild
Andrew Scott will star in a new feature film version of Sea Wall, shot on stage for a one-of-a-kind new feature film during performances at Studio Seaview. Learn more here!. (more...)
Up on the Marquee: OTHER DESERT CITIES Returns to Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Up next at Broadway's Hudson Theatre is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe in the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Hudson Theatre!. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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