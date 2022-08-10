Henry Platt, Jerusha Cavazos & More to Star in 54 SINGS DUA LIPA

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Kyra Kennedy, Henry Platt, Tatiana Wechsler, Wren Rivers, Jerusha Cvazos, and more in 54 Sings Dua Lipa on Sunday August 28, 2022 at 9:30pm. A modern disco fantasia awaits you. Glitter. Gold. Pop and funk. Grammy and Brit award winner Dua Lipa has captured our imagination and put her stamp on popular music. Join them as they explore everything from hits like "Levitating" and "New Rules" to her collaborations with artists like Elton John. Featuring a full band and exciting new arrangements, 54 Sings Dua Lipa is going to be a glitzy night you will never forget.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan and Greg Paladino. Music direction and arrangements by Greg Paladino.

54 Sings Dua Lipa will feature Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Henry Platt (Sing On!), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots), Mia Gerachis (Bored Belting, Kinky Boots), Archana Gopal, Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom, Between The Lines), Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill, Between The Lines), Mia Cherise Hall (TikTok star, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage winner), Tommy Kaiser (Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour), Anu Mysore (Bhangin' It), Devi Peot (Bhangin' It, 54 Sings Barbie), T.J. Newton (Spamilton National Tour), Jessie Jo Pauley (Then She Ran), Kathlynn Rodin (Daddy Long Legs), Gabriella Rodriguez (The Color Purple), Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), and Kyana Fanene.

54 Sings Dua Lipa will also have a live band with McKinley Foster (Fiddler on the Roof National Tour) on guitar and synthesizer, Kat Cartusciello (Then She Ran) on bass, Ryan Blihovde (Anastasia and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical National Tours) on drums, and Greg Paladino (Fiddler on the Roof National Tour) on keys and synthesizer.

54 Sings Dua Lipa plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday August 28, 2022. There is a $30-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

