Hannah Elless to Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 7 at The Green Room 42

Hannah Elless will join Women of The Wings Volume 7 at The Green Room 42 on February 1st. Ms. Elless is best known for originating the role of Margo Crawford in Steve Martin’s Broadway musical, Bright Star. She most recently originated the leading role of Mary Follet in Ahrens & Flaherty's world premiere musical Knoxville. Hannah is also a Craig Noel Award nominee for creating the role of Joon in the new musical Benny & Joon.

Ms. Elless can be heard on several albums, including the original cast recordings of Bright Star and Knoxville. Both albums are available on iTunes as well as Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers" is the premiere concert series that not only celebrates the work of female musical theatre writers but also showcases music from the musicals and song cycles that they are developing.

Previous cast and creative announcements include Elspeth Collard, Jordan Eagle, Ali Ewoldt, Christine Hand Jones, Carissa Navarra, Nina Osso, Sam Rosenblatt, Kenady Sean, Julia Segal, Kat Siciliano, and Stephanie Turci.

Women of The Wings Volume 7 plays at The Green Room 42 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum.



