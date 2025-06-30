HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Star Ashley Wool Brings Solo Show THE BROADWAY ERA to the Laurie Beechman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ashley Wool will present her solo cabaret The Broadway Era on Monday, July 28 at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM. Tickets range from $20 to $30.

In The Broadway Era, Wool reflects on her journey to becoming an original cast member of the Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio, a production celebrated for its groundbreaking representation of neurodiverse performers. The show blends music and personal storytelling, exploring how Wool’s autism diagnosis in 2008—initially kept private out of fear it would impact her career—ultimately became central to her artistry and advocacy.

During the pandemic, Wool began speaking publicly about her experience, eventually becoming a sought-after voice in conversations around autistic representation in the media. The Broadway Era chronicles that journey, offering an honest and often humorous look at how identity, community, and musical theatre intersect.

Wool will be joined by members of her chosen family in this one-night-only celebration of authenticity, connection, and transformation through performance.

