HOT FAT PEOPLE SING! Announced At The Green Room 42 In September

The Green Room 42 will present Gwynne Wood, Jordan Underwood, London Riley Keller, and other Broadway and Regional stars in “Hot Fat People” on September 13th, 7pm.

HOT FAT PEOPLE SING!-

Self proclaimed "Hot Fat Girl" London Riley Keller teams together with hot, fat and wildly talented performers ranging from Broadway to social media stars. Too often fat/ plus size actors are forced into frumpy roles, hidden from the spotlight, and not allowed to perform the material they thrive most in.

Hot Fat People Sing seeks to highlight iconic larger bodied performers and give them the space to perform the way they actually would like to. Join us for a night of jaw-dropping vocals, community, and the incredible Green Room 42 menu! 20% of all proceeds go to charity.

Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

