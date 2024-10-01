Ginger Minj & More to Star in HOKUS POKUS LIVE! at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present “Hokus Pokus Live!” featuring drag stars Ginger Minj, Gidget Galore, and Aria Hard for two performances, on Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23, both at 9:30 PM. The Sanderson Sisters are back and this time it’s All Hallows Eve’ 2024! When a planned show doesn't go the way Fyrne (Michael Kirk Lane) expects it to, he accidentally summons the sisters back from the dead. Join Ginger Minj (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Hocus Pocus 2, Food Network’s “Chopped”) as Winifred, Gidget Galore (OutTV’s “Sew Fierce”) as Mary, and introducing Aria Hard as Sarah in this original, all-live singing parody of the original ‘90s movie. What will happen when the Sanderson Sisters are bought back to life in 2024? Find out in “Hokus Pokus Live!”



In addition to the New York shows, “Hokus Pokus Live!” will be seen this fall in Palm Springs, CA (10/4-6); Los Angeles, CA (10/9); San Diego, CA (10/11); Orlando, FL (10/15-16) and Provincetown, MA (10/31-11/3).



Ginger Minj, originally hailing from small town Leesburg, Florida, made her first splash on the global stage as a finalist on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 7. As a fan favorite and triple threat she was invited back for “Drag Race All Stars” Season 2 and made it to the top 3 of “All Stars” Season 6. She has starred in the Anne Fletcher-helmed Dumplin’ for Netflix alongside Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron, in the Netflix series “AJ & The Queen,” and most recently in the Disney+ original movie Hocus Pocus 2. When she is not touring the world or appearing in movies and live theatrical shows, Ginger can be heard on her three studio albums: Sweet T, Gummybear, and her newest EP, Double Wide Diva! She is also the author of Southern Fried Sass, out now wherever you get your books.



Gidget Galore has been working in the entertainment industry for as long as he can remember. He has costumed, wigged, and dressed many shows and special events in and around Central Florida at theme parks and theaters including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, Hard Rock Live, House of Blues, The Orlando Repertory Theatre, The Winter Park Playhouse, The Orlando Opera, and The Orlando Philharmonic. Gidget has worked on the wardrobe team for entertainers including Donna Summer, Diana DeGarmo, and The Jacksons. He has even created fabulous looks for the one and only Ginger Minj for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Gidget has also designed for and performed in the Orlando International Fringe Theater Festival for many years. Gidget has enjoyed entertaining the nightclub circuit, corporate galas, public (and private) events and, most recently, was honored by the Mayor of Orlando with his matching grant as the hostess of “Drag Queen Story Hour.”



Aria Hard, aka Shaun White, is thrilled to be flying around the country in “Hokus Pokus Live!” Shaun is a Chicago-based drag queen and actor. When not in drag, he is performing in shows all over the country. He just got back from originating a role in the new musical New World Comin’ at the Encore Theater in Michigan. Previous credits include: Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Adam/Felicia), Oklahoma!, La Cage Aux Folles, Crazy for You, Cabaret, Rock of Ages, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and A Christmas Story.



“Hokus Pokus Live!” will be performed on Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23, both at 9:30 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$70. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

