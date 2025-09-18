George Dvorsky to Join Christine Andreas and More in THE BEAT OF A WANDERING HEART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Beat of a Wandering Heart – The Songs of Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins will welcome Broadway’s George Dvorsky to complete its cast when the new musical revue makes its world premiere this fall. The evening will debut at New York’s Laurie Beechman Theatre for five performances from Tuesday, November 11 through Saturday, November 15 with shows at 7:00 PM. The Beat of a Wandering Heart, which features a four-piece band, is created and directed by Mark Nadler, and includes choreography by James Harkness and musical arrangements by Nadler.

George Dvorsky’s Broadway credits include the title role in The Scarlet Pimpernel, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Passion, Marilyn: An American Fable, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. He was seen in the National Tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. His Off-Broadway credits include The Connector, The Fantasticks, Closer Than Ever, Pete ‘n’ Keely, Dames at Sea, and And the World Goes ‘Round. George starred in Lincoln Center’s NYC premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella as Prince Charming. On PBS he was featured in the Emmy Award-winning Passion: Live at Lincoln Center, starring Patti LuPone, and starred with Bea Arthur and the Boston Pops in Bernstein’s Broadway. His solo albums are available on the JAY Records label. He appeared in the feature film Bros. Dvorsky is excited to be reunited with Christine Andreas after working together on Silvestri and Higgins’ The Countess of Storyville.

The Beat of a Wandering Heart also stars two-time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas (La Cage aux Folles, The Scarlet Pimpernel, My Fair Lady), Broadway standout James Harkness (Ain’t Too Proud, The Color Purple, Chicago), and newcomer Casey Borghesi.

Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins have created rich theatrical musicals scores for acclaimed shows from London’s West End (The Fields of Ambrosia) to Off-Broadway (Johnny Guitar: The Musical), in addition to many compositions for television and film, winning nominations and awards from Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle to Drama League, Grammys, and beyond. The revue displays the color and range of the duo’s diverse repertoire of songs. It’s a sung-through story of the thrills of being anywhere else, being with anyone else and, eventually, finding peace by coming home. The Beat of a Wandering Heart features 50 years of tantalizing songs, from the start of their collaboration in the 1970s to the title number, written expressly for the show this year.

The Beat of a Wandering Heart – The Songs of Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins will be presented for five performances from Tuesday, November 11 through Saturday, November 15 with shows at 7:00 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at The West Bank Café.