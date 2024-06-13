GRAND HOTEL Original Broadway Cast to Celebrate Show's 35th Anniversary at 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

54 BELOW will reunite the original Broadway cast of the Tony Award winning musical Grand Hotel on November 14-16 at 7pm.

"We'll Take a Glass Together" when 54 Below presents Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert. This very special immersive concert received rave reviews in February, and will now return for an encore run.

This concert will star original Broadway cast members, plus surprise guests, in an intimate return visit to the landmark, Tony Award winning musical.

It's Berlin, 1928. Check in to Grand Hotel, where the music never stops! Hear the Tony Award nominated score with music and lyrics by Robert Wright & George Forrest, and additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, including “We'll Take a Glass Together,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Who Wouldn't Dance With You?,” “Love Can't Happen,” Villa on a Hill,” “Bonjour Amour!,” and more.

This concert is produced, conceived, and directed by original cast member and Tony Award nominee Walter Willison, with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, and presented in honor of Grand Hotel's 35th anniversary. So take a seat at your table with a view, and we'll celebrate today!

Starring from the Original Broadway Cast Tony Award nominee Karen Akers, Michael-Demby Cain, Keith Crowningshield, Ken Jennings, Tony Award nominee Timothy Jerome, Lee Lobenhofer, Emmy Award nominee Charles Mandracchia, Tony Award nominee Bob Stillman, David White, and Tony Award nominee Walter Willison.

With Emmy Award winner Jennifer Bassey Davis, Susan Wood Duncan, and Cheryl Ann Allen.

Also joined by Charlie Duncan, John Drinkwater, Susie McCollum, Sheila Wormer, and more stars to be announced!

Associate Director, Joanna Rush.

Costume Coordinator, Mitchell Bloom.

Sound Design, Stuart J. Allynn.

Lighting Design, KJ Hardy.

Wardrobe, Barbara Rosenthal.

Grand Hotel is represented by MTI.

Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 14-16 at 7pm. Cover charges are $62 (includes $7 in fees) - $73 (includes $8 in fees). Premiums are $117 (includes $12 in fees) - $122.50 (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/GrandHotel. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

