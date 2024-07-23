GOTTA SING WITH KENNETH GARTMAN Comes to the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present “Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” on Tuesday, July 23rd at 9:30 pm. Host and Music Director Kenneth Gartman shines a light on some of NYC’s best musical theatre talent each month in a new cabaret series - Gotta Sing. You may have seen these top notch performers at a Regional Theatre, Off-Broadway or on Broadway, but now you get to see them up close and personal as solo artists sharing a variety of musical styles connected to their own personal stories as solo artists.

Featuring: Travis Anderson, Michael David Brennan, Emily Dunn, Marjorie Failoni, Caleb Funk, Cassandra Gauthier, Paris Martino, Macy McKown and Kenneth Gartman

“Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” plays at The Green Room 42 on Tuesday, July 23rd at 9:30 pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.GottaSingKGNYC.com and at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Kenneth Gartman (Host and Music Director) is a New York City based Singer, Pianist, Vocal Coach, Music Director, Director and Producer. As an actor and singer Gartman toured with the Broadway national tour of “The Music Man”, internationally on the Live BBC Broadcast of “Simply Sondheim”, and throughout Ireland in “A New York Songbook: Way Off Broadway”. He released his debut solo album “We Need a Little Christmas” in 2020. As a Music Director his passion is new musical theatre works, concerts and cabarets - Inner Voices III: Arlington (Off-Broadway); Madame Clicquot (Studio Cast Recording and upcoming production); The White City, Broadcast and The ToyMaker (Eugene O’Neill National Music Theatre Conference); Numerous readings, cast recordings, demos, cabaret workshops, cabaret shows, benefits, awards presentations and concerts. KennethGartman.com @kenneth_gartman

Travis Anderson is thrilled to join Kenneth and this awesome group tonight! Credits include Cats on tour, The History Channel, productions at North Shore MT, Theatre Aspen, The Lex, and The Arts Center of CC. University of Michigan MT grad, student of Bob Krakower, and recovering overthinker. Hugs to Kenneth and Patrick O’Neill!

Michael David Brennan is happy to be making his Green Room 42 debut! Originally from Virginia, Michael has been seen both regionally and at sea with the North Shore Music Theatre, Arizona Broadway Theatre, Disney Cruise Line and has recently returned to the city after 14 months as a singer with Seabourn Cruise Line. He is happy to be back in the city and ready to sing some lovely music. Thanks, Kenneth!

Emily Dunn is a relatively new New Yorker who is ready to sing!!! Favorite roles include Ariel Moore in Footloose, Queenie in The Wild Party, Phoebe in Friends! The Musical Parody. Love to her family, friends who are family and Nick. Thank you for having me musical icon Kenneth!! emilydunnactor.com @emilydunn03 on socials.

Marjorie Failoni - Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville (Dance Captain/Tammy u/s.). National Tours: 9 to 5, High School Musical. Favorite credits Include: Escape to Margaritaville (La Jolla), White Christmas (Tuacahn), A Christmas Story (Tuacahn and Paper Mill), Anything Goes (PCLO), Something Rotten! (Pioneer Theatre), Oklahoma! (NSMT), High School Musical 2! (TOTS), The Little Mermaid (TUTS/Dallas/LaMirada), 42nd Street (MSMT), Shrek (MUNY), Elf (Ogunquit). Choreographer: World Premier of Christmas in Connecticut (Goodspeed Opera House, Connecticut Critics Circle Awards Nominee Outstanding Choreography), Disney the Little Mermaid (Disney Wish). BFA University of Michigan.

Caleb Funk - You can currently find him Off Broadway in Singfeld: the Seinfeld parody as Kramer. Up next: Smudge in Forever Plaid at Florida Rep! Credits include: How The Grinch Stole Christmas, National Tour(Grinch), The Addams Family(Lurch), Beauty and the Beast(Lumiere), and Disney Cruise Line. Love to his Mom and a big thanks to Brian with Hell’s Kitchen Agency. IG: @funkc1

Cassandra Gauthier is thrilled to be back at Greenroom 42 and performing with Kenneth Gartman in Gotta Sing! Some credits include White Christmas (Oregon Cabaret Theatre), A Bronx Tale (The Argyle), She Loves Me (Utah Festival Opera), and up next is Bandstand (The Rev). Many thanks to Kenneth for producing such an amazing show!

Paris Martino is a New York City based performer and a graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Recent credits include Mystic Pizza (Engeman Theatre), Carousel (Riverside Theatre), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Weathervane Theatre). Many thanks to Kenneth for the opportunity!

Macy McKown is thrilled to be making her “Gotta Sing” debut! She is a 2X Silver Medalist at the IDO World Tap Dance Championships in Riesa, Germany, and a member of the USA Tap Team. Macy has performed at Pittsburgh CLO, The Muny, Music Theatre Wichita, Casa Mañana, and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma. She was named the winner of Broadway World’s, "Next on Stage: Dance Edition" and recently, competed on season 18 of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.” Go Blue! Ephesians 3:20 @macynmck

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

Comments