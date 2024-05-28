GOTTA SING Comes to the Green Room 42 in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present “Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” on Monday, June 17th at 9:30 pm. Host and Music Director Kenneth Gartman shines a light on some of NYC's best musical theatre talent each month in a new cabaret series - Gotta Sing. You may have seen these top notch performers at a Regional Theatre, Off-Broadway or on Broadway, but now you get to see them up close and personal as solo artists sharing a variety of musical styles connected to their own personal stories as solo artists.

Featuring: Michael Andreaus, Laura Guley, John Hannigan, Chelsea Hooker, Jordan Jacobs, Collin O'Neill, Meghan Rooney, Marina Yiannouris and Kenneth Gartman

“Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” plays at The Green Room 42 on Monday, June 17th at 9:30 pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.GottaSingKGNYC.com and at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Kenneth Gartman (Host and Music Director) is a New York City based Singer, Pianist, Vocal Coach, Music Director, Director and Producer. As an actor and singer Gartman toured with the Broadway national tour of “The Music Man”, internationally on the Live BBC Broadcast of “Simply Sondheim”, and throughout Ireland in “A New York Songbook: Way Off Broadway”. He released his debut solo album “We Need a Little Christmas” in 2020. As a Music Director his passion is new musical theatre works, concerts and cabarets - Inner Voices III: Arlington (Off-Broadway); Madame Clicquot (Studio Cast Recording and upcoming production); The White City, Broadcast and The ToyMaker (Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference); Numerous readings, cast recordings, demos, cabaret workshops, cabaret shows, benefits, awards presentations and concerts. KennethGartman.com @kenneth_gartman

Michael Andreaus - Broadway: A Soldier's Play (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Love and Yogurt (NY Theatre Barn). National Tour: Ain't Too Proud. Regional: Ragtime (Theatre Aspen), Rock of Ages (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma). Film/TV: Finding Carlos, "When They See Us" (Netflix). BM: University of Central Oklahoma. Thanks to his family and friends, his agents at Headline Talent and his manager LK. @michael_andreaus

Laura Guley is honored and delighted to be a part of the Kenneth Gartman Gotta Sing Club! Upcoming: The Music Man, Seussical (Mrs. Mayor) - Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. First National Tour: Tootsie (u/s Sandy). Select regional: Music Man (u/s Marian) - Marriott Theater. White Christmas (u/s Judy), Wonderland (u/s Mad Hatter) - Tuacahn. Anything Goes (u/s Hope) - PCLO. Rock of Ages (Waitress #1, u/s Sherrie), A Chorus Line (Bebe). Penn State. Create generously. @lauraguley

John Mezzina Hannigan is a Brooklyn-based actor, singer, and musician, and he's delighted to make his NYC cabaret debut at The Green Room 42! Favorite NY and regional credits include Jersey Boys (White Plains PAC, Mac-Haydn Theatre, Mountain Theatre Company), Songs for a New World (Milton Theatre), Forever Plaid (Mac-Haydn Theatre, Plaza Theatricals), The Last Five Years (Merrick Theatre), and Altar Boyz (Porchlight Productions). Proud NYU grad. Thanks to Kenneth for the opportunity! @johnnyhannigan

Chelsea Hooker is a recent graduate from Circle in the square theatre school and is happy to be back at Greenroom42 singing some of her all time favorites! @chelsea_d_hooker

Jordan Jacobs is really looking forward to getting on the Green Room 42 stage with @gottasingkgnyc! Jordan is an NYC based performer, a graduate of Oklahoma City University, a former Texan, a frequenter of art museums, and was last seen as Charlie in Lyric Theatre's KINKY BOOTS. @JordanJacobsDUH

Collin O'Neill is thrilled to be back at Greenroom 42 and performing with Kenneth Gartman and Gotta Sing! Some recent credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Arizona Broadway Theater), Winter Street (Theater Workshop of Nantucket), Courtship (NYC Tank) National Tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Titanic (Lyric Theater of Oklahoma). Many thanks to Kenneth Gartman for making tonight happen! @itscollinoneill

Meghan Rooney is a New York City based artist originally from Chicago. A graduate of Oklahoma City University, she appeared in The Music Man, Side Show, Urinetown, The Addams Family, and Crazy For You. Regionally she has performed in Sweeney Todd, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and the NY Premier of Courtship, a new play by Adam LaPorte. She is thrilled for the opportunity to perform with Kenneth & friends! Can't wait to have a night celebrating the songs we love so much and we GOTTA SING! @meg.roons

Marina Yiannouris is happy to be here, ready to work! Marina made her off-broadway debut in Audrey: A New Musical, starring as Audrey Hepburn. Most recently seen as Portia in Something Rotten! (Toby's Dinner Theatre), in which she's received a Helen Hayes nomination for best supporting performer in a musical. @ninayian

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

