GOOD AND EVIL: THE MUSIC OF DRACULA AND JEKYLL AND HYDE To Play The Green Room 42 This Month

Good and Evil: The Music of Dracula and Jekyll and Hyde is set to premiere this Halloween season. Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical as part of The Broadway Rewind series, this one-night engagement on Friday, October 21st will play The Green Room 42 at 9:30pm. The night will feature music from the acclaimed musicals Dracula and Jekyll and Hyde including musical numbers such as The Mist, Take Me As I Am, This Is The Moment, Life after Life, Someone Like You, Deep In The Darkest Night, A New Life and more.

The evening will feature performances by Callie Atkinson (MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY,) Anna Benoit (My Fair Lady, My One and Only,) Catrina Brenae (The Color Purple, Show Way,) Elana Cantor, Matthew Carter, Savannah Connelly, Danny Drewes (Pretty Woman National Tour, Xanadu,) Robin Dunavant (MAT's History Has Its Eyes On You, Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY,) Hannah Ellowitz (MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY,) Michael Ferlita (MAT's Let Me Be Your Star,) Emily Goulazian (MAT's History Has Its Eyes On You, Queen of the Night, Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY,) Nathan Haltiwanger (Sweeney Todd, Evil Dead,) Carolyn Keller, Cassandra Maurer (Cinderella, The Addams Family,) Jarrett Winters Morley (MAT's History Has Its Eyes On You, Godspell at 54 Below,) Henry O'Connell (MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY,) Ricky La Luz-Rivera, Gabriella Rodriguez (The Color Purple National Tour,) Ruth Sangster (The Lost Colony, White Christmas,) Chandler Sinks (MAT's Heathers, History Has Its Eyes On You,) Chase Wolfe (Footloose, Xena Warrior Musical.) This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino and associate directed by Dan F. Sims, and musically supervised by Skyler Fortgang.

Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, The Green Room 42 welcomes its newest cabaret series "The Broadway Rewind" to New York City! This new and exciting series celebrates significant milestones of iconic Broadway musicals dating all the way back to the golden age of Broadway through today!