GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST Debuts At The Rochester Fringe Festival

After four years of "swingin', swayin', and cabaretin'" Ghosts of Weimar Past around New York City, Artemisia LeFay will be bringing her Orchestra of the Depraved to the upstate Rochester Fringe Festival, housed very fittingly at the Spirit Room's Conjure Box.

Join Artemisia LeFay as chanteuse Karmilla Vepp, Hannah Mount as pianist Henri Nußbaum, and Mary Spencer Knapp as accordionist CiCi Vagari. Their powers of cabaret conjury will be sure to transport you to those twilight interwar years, Berlin's own "Goldenjahre", where subversion, queer identity, nonconformity, and bohemianism reigned supreme.

Ghosts of Weimar Past will be performed four times during the weekend of September 15th: September 15th at 6 and 10 pm, September 16th at 6pm, and September 17th at 8pm. The Spirit Room is located at 139 State Street, Rochester, NY, and tickets may be purchased at the link below.