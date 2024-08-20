Frida Mancilla to Present A CORKY SHOW at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present Frida Mancilla in "A Corky Show" only on September 1st. Step into Frida Mancilla's whimsical world through a concert where reality bends and laughter reigns supreme. "A Corky Show" is a kaleidoscope of surreal situations and eccentric musical theater songs, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary and the mundane is delightfully twisted. Through a blend of quirky humor and unexpected twists, Frida Mancilla invites audiences to embrace life's absurdity and fantastical elements with a smile, leaving them enchanted and amused long after the show is over. Come meet Frida Mancilla and witness her transform the stage into a playground of captivating stories and a joyful celebration of life and dreams. Come listen to the brilliant Kerianne Brennan, the music director and pianist of this great show.

Frida Mancilla in A Corky Show plays at The Green Room 42 only on September 1st. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. There is also a Livestream to it. Tickets and more information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/2OYoZaLGXKeViyDMMu2T. Use the code CORKY25 all in capitals to get a special price.

Frida Mancilla, an alumni of AMDA's New York campus, is poised to make her solo debut in the vibrant world of New York City theater. Mancilla, who graduated from AMDA's esteemed Integrated Musical Theater Program, has also earned a Bachelor's degree in Theater from UDLAP in her hometown of Puebla, Mexico.

With her unique blend of talent, charm, and infectious energy, Mancilla is set to captivate audiences and make a significant mark on the stage. Her journey from Mexico to New York reflects her unwavering dedication and passion for the performing arts.

Prepare to be inspired by Frida Mancilla's charismatic presence and captivating performances as she brings her vibrant spirit and artistic prowess to the Big Apple. This is just the beginning.

