Five Towns College Comes to Don't Tell Mama Next Week

The performance is on May 11th, 2022

May. 6, 2022  

Five Towns College returns May 11th, 2022 at 7:00pm to the Legendary Don't Tell Mama Piano Bar & Cabaret with Break Through: A Cabaret Final.

This evening will feature a cast of 9 current students: Jay Mauro, Tiera Summers, Jeremy Brown, Amber Cresser, Amanda Flores, Michele Sivori, Joshua Credle, Lea Gaymon, Sierra Shepherd, and Paul Schiller.

The diverse cabaret is directed by Head of Vocal Production & Co-Head of Musical Theatre at Five Towns College, Professor Mitchell Walker of No Reverse Records. Musical Direction will be provided by the incomparable Anthony Vetere. This performance is their final grade for a class called "Broadway Bound" which focuses on the core elements of cabaret creation and presentation.

Don't Tell Mama is located in the heart of Manhattan's Theatre District on Restaurant Row, and has been host to many stars such as Liza Minnelli, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, and Audra MacDonald. Now, we bring another crop of up-and-comers from "Long Islands College for Creative Students," Five Towns College to the historic stage.

The show has a running time of approximately 2.5 hours. There is a $5 COVER + 2 drink minimum CASH ONLY. Go to www.donttellmamanyc.com to make your reservation.

