Feinstein's/54 Below to Present Tony Awards Viewing Party

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will host a Tony Awards Viewing Party, featuring a special prix fixe menu for $75, on September 26 at 7:00pm. Doors open at 5:30pm. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

It's Broadway's biggest night and audiences are invited to celebrate theater's most glamorous event at Feinstein's/54 Below's Tony Awards® Viewing Party. Guests can watch the ceremony on the club's large screens and enjoy dinner and drinks as they cheer on their favorite nominees.

This year, the Tonys will be awarded throughout two shows, the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7pm, which will honor the outstanding shows, artistry, and performances of the 2019-2020 season. It will be followed by The Tony Awards® Present: Broadway's Back! at 8pm, a musical extravaganza featuring live performances from nominated shows, including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and the presentations for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical, among others.

All guests will be invited to fill out ballots with their Tony predictions (must fill out ballot by 6:45pm to participate.) At the end of the night, prizes will be awarded as follows:

Grand prize: Two tickets to one Diamond Series show complete with four course meal ($700 value).

Second prize: Two tickets to an upcoming show including a $100 meal credit ($250 value)

Third prize: Two tickets to an upcoming show including a $50 meal credit ($200 value)

The price of this special Tony Night prix fixe menu is $75 per person. Doors open at 5:30pm and guests will be welcomed with a selection of snacks followed by a three-course meal from Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Mecca, complete with their choice of a Broadway themed dessert inspired by the season's nominees. Beverages will be charged on consumption.

Tickets are available at www.54below.com/TonyAwards or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.