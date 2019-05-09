Feinstein's/54 Below Presents Javier Colon in JAVIER IS HOME

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Javier Colon in "Javier is HOME" on May 16, 2019. While Javier defines "home" as his family, he also experiences the feeling of being home when writing and performing music, while exploring the world and bringing his music to an international audience on tour, while thinking of his roots in Puerto Rico, and seeking a new kind of home for his music, on Broadway.

There is something powerful about the feeling to return to a place of belonging. So much of our lives revolve around finding a place to call home. We keep building that home into something more and more familiar. Join Javier Colon at his triumphant return to 54 Below for a celebration of the places we all call home. The combination of Javier's soaring voice and his resonating storytelling will create a connection with every member of the audience as this universal concept is explored through unique and compelling versions of all your Broadway favorites.



Joining Javier as a Guest Performer will be Arielle Jacobs who is currently starring on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin. Her debut solo album A Leap in the Dark, Live at Feinstein's/54 Below is a story of dreams, hope, faith, fighting for what you believe in, and taking chances.

Javier Colon in "Javier Colon is HOME" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 16, 2019. Tickets are $35 - $45 and are an additional $6 If purchased at the venue. Premium tickets are available for $75. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/javier-colon/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Javier Colon has a lot of heart. In fact, that heart is precisely why he captivated America as winner of the inaugural season of NBC's hit television show, "The Voice." It's why he never gave up on his dream of a career in music even in the face of numerous setbacks and what seemed like endless adversity. It's why every time he writes a song, it strikes a chord. According to Javier, "From and early age, I'd start mimicking the singers I'd hear on the radio," he recalls. "With encouragement from my mom and a few teachers, I started performing at school. After that, I wanted to be all over anything that had to do with music. Javier now has sets his sights on Broadway.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





