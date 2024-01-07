Feature: THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR at Birdland Will Pay Homage to Early 20th Century Jazz on January 22nd

Rising cabaret artist Bryce Edwards returns to Birdland on Monday January 22nd.

By: Jan. 07, 2024

Feature: THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR at Birdland Will Pay Homage to Early 20th Century Jazz on January 22nd Rising cabaret performer Bryce Edwards will return to Birdland Theater on Monday January 22nd for a 7:00 pm show paying homage to the jazz greats of the 1910s to 1930s, a perfect choice for a modern vaudevillian. This young up-and-comer is a regular guest on The Lineup with Susie Mosher and shows like Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks and Jim Caruso’s Cast Party. Edwards made his solo debut at Birdland this past fall to a sold-out intimate room in Birdland's basement. He'll be back this time in the big room upstairs at Birdland. You won't want to miss seeing this one-night-only performance by a BroadwayWorld Cabaret favorite, who Stephen Mosher called "original... special... [and] supremely talented." Will Friedwald from the New York Sun wrote in a review of a previous show, “Home Is Where Bryce Edwards Is … we got on our feet and applauded, again. Why shouldn't we? For 80 minutes Bryce Edwards had made time stand still and brought us back home, if only in our dreams.”

The Frivolity Hour will play on Monday, January 22, 2024, 7:00 pm at Birdland Jazz Club on 315 W 44th St.  #5402, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are available HERE.

For the January 22nd show, Bryce Edwards will be accompanied by Scott Ricketts on cornet, Ricky Alexander on clarinet and tenor saxophone, Conal Fowkes on piano, and Jay Rattman on bass saxophone. The evening will feature classics by Cliff Edwards, Ted Lewis, Jack Teagarden, Rudy Vallée, Bing Crosby, and more.

Tickets are $30 for table seating and $20 for bar seating, with a $20 minimum.

You can follow Bryce Edwards on Instagram for more information and upcoming shows.




