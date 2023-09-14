THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5th

Bryce Edwards, the modern-day Vaudevillian who has been working his way up the ladder of success with sold-out performances in various clubs around town (and out of town) will make his Birdland solo show debut on Thursday, October 5th, at 8:30 pm in the Birdland Theater, located in the basement of the legendary jazz club on 44th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Edwards, whose act and aesthetic is right out of the age of rumble seats, racoon coats, and Rudy Vallee, is a part of the Birdland family, by way of several appearances at Jim Caruso'S CAST PARTY and THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher, but this will be his first time presenting his full length show THE Bryce Edwards FRIVOLITY HOUR. Edwards tested out the raucous romp of nineteen twenties hits earlier this year at Don't Tell Mama (review HERE) to a Standing Room Only house that featured Marilyn Maye, Saxy Susie, Nicolas King, Sidney Myer, and Mister Caruso and Ms. Mosher. Now, Bryce Edwards brings his hit show home.

The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour is being described as "a show that enthusiastically revives traditional jazz and popular music from the early 20th century" and features Edwards on vocals, a variety of instruments, but not acting as a one-man-band. Bryce will be accompanied to the stage by Scott Ricketts on cornet, Ricky Alexander on clarinet & tenor saxophone, Conal Fowkes at the piano, and Jay Rattman on bass saxophone. The Frivolity Hour will feature a guest appearance by Reilly Wilmit, Edwards' duet partner on and off stage.

Renowned author and journalist James Gavin says, “Bryce Edwards replicates the vocal and sartorial style, facial expressions, body language, and humor of 1920s males singers, notably Ted Lewis, to such an astonishing degree that I sat there wondering how this could ever have happened!” and author/music critic Will Friedwald declares that “Home Is Where Bryce Edwards Is … we got on our feet and applauded, again. Why shouldn't we? For 80 minutes Bryce Edwards had made time stand still and brought us back home, if only in our dreams."

For the October 5th 8:30 pm show, Birdland doors will open at 7. Table seating is $30, with bar seating priced affordably at $20 (there is a $20 food/drink minimum). Reservations to the October 5th show can be accessed on the Birdland website HERE.

Proir to his October 5th Birdland debut, Edwards will play his FRIVOLITY HOUR at The Philipstown Depot Theatre of Garrison, New York, on September 24th at 4 pm. Information and reservations HERE.

Bryce Edwards photos by Lorelei and Brian Edwards Photography.