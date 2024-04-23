Photos: Highlights from Alice Ripley and John McDaniel's Concert at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, on Monday April 22nd, 2024, Birdland presented Tony Award-winning singer and actress Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show) and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musical director and pianist John McDaniel in concert. Ripley sang the songs she made famous on Broadway, with McDaniel accompanying on piano. The two shared their many stories from a lifetime spent in music.

See some snapshots from the night taken by photographer Conor Weiss.