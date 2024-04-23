Photos: Highlights from Alice Ripley and John McDaniel's Concert at Birdland

Alice Ripley knocked it out of the park on April 22nd

By: Apr. 23, 2024
Last night, on Monday April 22nd, 2024, Birdland presented Tony Award-winning singer and actress Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show) and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musical director and pianist John McDaniel in concert. Ripley sang the songs she made famous on Broadway, with McDaniel accompanying on piano. The two shared their many stories from a lifetime spent in music.

See some snapshots from the night taken by photographer Conor Weiss. 

Alice Ripley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alice Ripley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Music Director John McDaniel. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alice Ripley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alice Ripley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alice Ripley and Music Director John McDaniel. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alice Ripley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

