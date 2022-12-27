Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Four

From December 24th to the 31st, we are looking at artists that are a gift 365 days a year, not just Christmas.

Dec. 27, 2022  

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Four

Earlier this year Eric Michael Gillett was honored by the American Songbook Association with the first-ever Darrell Henline Award. Eric (or EMG, as he prefers) has stated that he didn't, at first, understand why he was being honored, that he considered declining the tribute, but that, after hearing others talk about his work, his legacy, and the nature of the award, his eyes were opened as to how he is viewed by the community. It is that kind of attitude that makes it essential to honor such a man. It isn't that he doesn't know the value that his work brings to the industry, it's that he doesn't think about it. Eric Michael Gillett doesn't do any of what he does for any other reason than The Work. He performs, he directs, he teaches, he creates for The Work. When EMG is developing a cabaret show for himself or for a directing client, his eyes are trained on the storytelling, the production, the performance, the quality of art. When he is teaching, his focus is on assisting his students in reaching those places in their craft for which they strive - he is there to help them go beyond their own self-set boundaries to a performance level even they did not know lay within them. Eric Michael Gillett's focus is always going outward, never in, and that is a rare, fair quality in a person and an artist. There is no ego, there is no degree of self-involvement, there is only outward focus... on the other artists, on the audience, on the storytelling.

Unless it is a show for Benjamin House, his favorite charitable organization. Then, it is about all of that other stuff, and the money that he can raise. A longtime supporter of the North Carolina-based residence for those living with mental challenges, EMG puts on an annual Christmas show in New York City and in North Carolina, in order to raise funding for the residence. He asks his famous friends and colleagues to entertain audiences in his fundraising efforts and they always say yes, and the monies raised are considerable, and they are appreciated. The quality of the concerts, it should go without saying, is always of the highest caliber, but that can be said of every other Eric Michael Gillett show, whether it is a program for his own acting, or one he has helmed in order to place a client, student, or mentee into the best light. There is never an Eric Michael Gillett show that doesn't rise to the occasion, that doesn't meet the standards, that isn't exquisitely designed and executed. That is because this gentleman's (and gentle man's) focus is always outward, and never inward.

And that's the kind of person to whom people give awards, even when they don't understand why they deserve them, which is usually pretty good proof that they do, indeed, deserve them.

Read the Broadway World Cabaret review of an Eric Michael Gillett show HERE.

EMG's online presence is as follows:

Website: Click HERE.

Instagram: Click HERE.

Facebook: Click HERE and HERE.

IMDB: Click HERE.

Visit the website for Benjamin House HERE.

EMG's pronouns are He/Him/His

EMG's future projects include:

Closing in The Sound of Music at Papermill on January 1st. Several directing gigs ongoing, including the new Mandy Gonzalez concert which is just starting to tour. Not a lot of other upcoming projects that can be announced yet. In the opening episode of a new Amazon series (Title cannot be revealed at this time) Will be going back to the Brownville Concert Series for my 7th visit and my 4th Christmas show for them.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Four Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Four Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Four Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Four

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Four

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Four

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Photos: Go Inside A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS at Dont Tell Mama Photo
Photos: Go Inside A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS at Don't Tell Mama
See photos from A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS featuring chanteuse Artemisia LeFay (Ghosts of Weimar Past, Phantoms of the Cabaret) and jazz pianist/vocalist Quintin Harris (Mr. Harris & Mr. Edwards) at Don't Tell Mama.
Photos: First Look At PAALs CAREGIVER CABARET Photo
Photos: First Look At PAAL's CAREGIVER CABARET
Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) produced their first gala at A.R.T./New York's Mezzanine Theater on December 3rd, 2022. PAAL's mission is to help raise awareness and elevate the national standard of care for caregivers in the performing arts and media industry. Check out photos here!
A Cabaret Christmas - Day Three Photo
A Cabaret Christmas - Day Three
For the next eight days of the holiday season, Broadway World Cabaret is looking at artists that we consider gifts to the art form, every day of the year, not just Christmas day. Day three is our day to celebrate Nicole Henry.
A Cabaret Hanukkah - Day Eight Photo
A Cabaret Hanukkah - Day Eight
For the eight days of Hanukkah Broadway World is looking at eight Jewish artists from the industry. Day Eight welcomes Talia Suskauer.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


10 Videos To Make Us Love The Idea Of Seeing BOTH Ben Jones shows at Chelsea Table + Stage on Jan. 5 & 610 Videos To Make Us Love The Idea Of Seeing BOTH Ben Jones shows at Chelsea Table + Stage on Jan. 5 & 6
December 27, 2022

While still in his debut solo show year, Ben Jones made a decision to perform both of his 2022 shows in consecutive concerts on January 5th and 6th, and Broadway World Cabaret is here for it. We've got the videos to prove it.
Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day FourFeature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Four
December 27, 2022

For the next eight days of the holiday season, Broadway World Cabaret is looking at artists that we consider gifts to the art form, every day of the year, not just Christmas day. Day four is Eric Michael Gillett's day.
Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day ThreeFeature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Three
December 26, 2022

For the next eight days of the holiday season, Broadway World Cabaret is looking at artists that we consider gifts to the art form, every day of the year, not just Christmas day. Day three is our day to celebrate Nicole Henry.
Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day TwoFeature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Two
December 25, 2022

For the next eight days of the holiday season, Broadway World Cabaret is looking at artists that we consider gifts to the art form, every day of the year, not just Christmas day. Christmas Day is about the Boy Band Project.
Feature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day EightFeature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day Eight
December 25, 2022

For the eight days of Hanukkah Broadway World is looking at eight Jewish artists from the industry. Day Eight welcomes Talia Suskauer.
share