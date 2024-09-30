Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Goldie Dver's Anthony Newley tribute, Marilyn Maye, and Graham Nash.

Tonight Monday Sept. 30 @ 7 pm

Bill Russell: DIVAS I LOVE SINGING LYRICS I WROTE at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: Broadway veterans Lillias White, Alice Ripley, Erin Davie and Charity Angél Dawson performing Bill Russell’s music (Side Show, elegies for angels, punks and raging queens, Pageant and more)

Between songs, Mr. Russell will talk about how those songs came to be.

Bill Russell is an internationally produced librettist who received Tony nominations for the book and lyrics for Side Show. Lillias White won the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for The Life and recently completed a long run as Hermes in Hadestown. Alice Ripley won the same award for Next to Normal and starred as Violet Hilton in the original production of Side Show. Erin Davie and Charity Angél Dawson each have multiple Broadway credits, and both appeared in the revival of Side Show in 2014.

Price: Tickets for this show start at $40.61 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person. The show is almost sold out currently except bar seating.

Tues. Oct. 1 & Weds. Oct. 2 @ 7 pm

Marilyn Maye: BY REQUEST at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: Broadway legend Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following the sold-out shows that celebrated her 96th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all-new show. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed. BroadwayWorld’s Rob Lester writes that “There’s nothing like this spellbinder and the palpable joy that explodes when she entertains.”

Price: Remaining tickets start at $95 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tues. October 1 @ 8 pm

Graham Nash: AN EVENING OF SONGS AND STORIES WITH SPECIAL GUEST Judy Collins at Carnegie Hall

Tickets available here.

What: An evening with Graham Nash, a founding member of the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash

Towering above everything that Nash has accomplished in his multi-faceted career stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of our lives. Also performing is Judy Collins, who has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism for five decades.

Price: Tickets start at $79 including fees. The show is mostly sold out but at the time of this writing the best availability is on the balcony.

Tues. October 1 to Sat. October 5 @ 8:45 pm

Julio Iglesias, JR. at Café Carlyle

Tickets available here.

What: An evening with celebrated musician Julio Iglesias, Jr.

Julio Iglesias, Jr. makes his debut residency at Café Carlyle. The celebrated artist will bring his unique blend of classic pop and soulful vocals to one of New York’s most iconic venues.

Julio’s performances are renowned for their warmth and joy, transporting audiences with his soulful renditions and captivating stage presence. His career has included modeling for Versace, acting in films and television, and winning the CMT competition show “Gone Country.”

Café Carlyle’s intimate setting and rich history provides the perfect backdrop for Julio Iglesias Jr.’s performances. Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening as Julio brings his magnetic stage presence and extraordinary talent to New York City.

Price: Tickets start at $175 for bar seating. For all performances, there is an additional $95 two-course menu requirement per person. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.

Weds. October 2 @ 7 pm & Sun. October 6 @ 4 pm

Sarah Carson: STRANGE MAGIC A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH THE UNCONSCIOUS MIND at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: A new solo cabaret show by MAC Debut Nominee 2023 Sarah Carson

A seasoned clinical hypnotist and NLP change worker, Sarah masterfully intertwines her deep understanding of the mind with her passion for cabaret, creating a captivating and immersive experience. Under the direction of Lennie Watts and with musical direction by Steven Ray Watkins, this performance promises to transport audiences into the mysterious depths of the unconscious mind, offering a unique blend of insight and entertainment.

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Sat. October 5 @ 7 pm

Cheeyang Ng: FAT, FEMME AND ASIAN at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of new work by Singapore’s first Campus Superstar and Princess Grace Award winner

Singapore’s first Campus Superstar and Princess Grace Award winner, Cheeyang Ng, returns to Joe's Pub for their sophomore solo show, with an evening of songs from their various musicals-in-development, including Eastbound with Khiyon Hursey (Hamilton), Māyā with Eric Sorrels (Kennedy Center), The Phoenix with Desdemona Chiang (AFI DWW+) and Eric Sorrels. Additionally, a sneak peek at their solo show, Legendary, and their viral TikTok originals inspired by Heartstopper.

Price: Tickets are $30 including fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Sat. October 5th @ 1 pm

Andrea Scannell: CLICK YOUR HEELS at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: A cabaret about lessons learned on the journey to 50

Andrea Scannell is returning to NYC’s nightlife stage after a decade-long hiatus to perform her one-woman show “Click Your Heels” about the lessons learned on her journey to turning 50. Audiences will hear a wide-range of songs and genres - from Kander & Ebb and Sondheim to Richard Thompson & Shawn Colvin. “Click Your Heels” is music directed by Billy Blair.

Price: Tickets start at $37.9 (including fees) for side/back seating. There is no food or drink minimum at Green Room 42. The performance will be livestreamed; livestream tickets are $21.

Sun. October 6 @ 7 pm

Goldie Dver: WHAT A MAN! THE SONGS OF Anthony Newley at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: A tribute to singer and songwriter Anthony Newley (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

In "What a Man!", Goldie relates her treasured stories of the friendship she and her late husband, Paul Dver, shared with "Tony", as she puts her signature stamp on the glorious Newley repertoire.

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

