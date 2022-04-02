FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Releases Programming for the Upcoming Week

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

NEW MUSICAL! MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS IN CONCERT, FEAT. Alex Boniello, Olivia Puckett, & MORE! - APRIL 4 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening featuring the songs of the new musical Millennials Are Killing Musicals, written by NAMT award-winning writer Nico Juber. Millennials Are Killing Musicals is an entirely original show with an authentic, witty, and disarmingly heartfelt take on motherhood, the Millennial existential crisis, and the stereotypes that define a generation. Millennials Are Killing Musicals follows single mom Brenda in her quest to unleash her creative voice and "get it together" like the seemingly flawless moms at kindergarten drop-off. Her plan is derailed when her sister Katrina arrives, eight months pregnant and blissfully unprepared!

Featuring Klea Blackhurst, Alex Boniello, Nicholas Edwards, Lauren Marcus, Olivia Puckett, Marissa Rosen, Nora Schell, and Nyla Watson.

Music, Lyrics and Book by Nico Juber

Music Supervision and Arrangements by Ted Arthur

Music Directed by Jane Cardona

Directed by Ciara Renée

General Management by Evan Bernardin Productions

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Michael Kelly IN THE PLEASING RECOLLECTION - APRIL 5 AT 7:00 PM & APRIL 6 AT 9:30 PM

In the mid-1970s, a young man (portrayed by As One's Michael Kelly) lands ashore in Manhattan without a map. Negotiating his way into a life in the performing arts, The Pleasing Recollection chronicles his musical adventures as he charmingly stumbles into some of the musical and theater giants of the era including Larry Kert, Leonard Bernstein, Charles Ludlum, and Aaron Copland among them. Librettist Stephen Kitsakos's autobiographical story rolls forward with composer Martin Hennessy's ingenious score. At the intersection of cabaret and opera theater they create a playful, witty, and joyful tale.

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a performance that sings in the sensibility of contemporary musical theatre, but reminisces about a period in the lives of LGBTQ+ people that was both exhilarating and dangerous.

The award-winning American baritone Michael Kelly has led a versatile and multifaceted career performing and concertizing with major international opera and theater companies in a wide-ranging repertoire including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Geffen Hall, and the Kennedy Center. An interpreter of composers Bernstein, Sondheim and Ricky Ian Gordon, his repertoire includes appearances ranging from Passion in Paris to Kiss Me, Kate in St. Petersburg to the transgender character, Hannah Before, performing the role across the USA in As One, the most performed chamber opera in America today.

Directed by Murphy Davis

Musical direction by Benedicte Jourdois

$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

THE LEADING LADY CLUB: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND, FEAT. Desi Oakley, Lexi Lawson, & MORE! - APRIL 5 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the club! The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

Featuring Krystina Alabado, Ashley Chiu, Angela Gómez, Sarah Hogewood, Lexi Lawson, Catherine Luckenbach, Caitlin McNeilage, Desi Oakley, Brooke Ranson, Salisha Thomas, Jillian Van Niel, and Becca White.

With Music Director Emily Marshall.

Produced by Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, and Brooke Ranson.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Marilyn Maye: 94, OF COURSE THERE'S MORE! - APRIL 6-9 & 12-16 AT 7:00PM, APRIL 10 AT 8:00PM

The April 10 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! This spring, the marvelous Marilyn Maye will celebrate her birthday in Broadway's Living Room with a brand-new show, 94, Of Course There's More! Known for her powerhouse delivery, electric stage presence, and chatty rapport with the audience, Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home to share this very special performance with her favorite audiences.

A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

The April 10th performance will offer a three course prix fixe menu. Guests can order any item a la carte or enjoy the prix fixe for $75.

$105 cover charge. $140-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Laura Helm IN LAURA'S AT THE HELM, FEAT. Eryn LeCroy, Casey Shane, & MORE! - APRIL 7 AT 9:30 PM

Laura Helm, The Narrator on Andy Blankenbuehler's national tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Lucy Harris on the national tour of Jekyll and Hyde, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. Laura Helm will be singing through the last decade of her career. Featuring songs from The Wild Party, The Addams Family, and songs made famous by Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Sutton Foster, and many more, Laura wants you to come and enjoy a variety of songs with some Broadway special guests! It's time to take control and grab life by the Helm (Pun intended!)

Laura will be joined by special guests Eryn LeCroy (Christine Daae alternate in The Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway), Dan Macke (Dear Evan Hansen), and Casey Shane (Host of Fox's "Masterchef Junior" Live tour). With Lea Nardi and Kristin Tarczynski on backup vocals.

Music directed by Jillian Zack

Musically supervised by David Maglione

Directed by Dana Iannuzzi

The band will feature Andres Vahos on drums, Skyler Volpe on bass, Themba Pieterse on trumpet, and Noelle Rueschman on saxophone.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY - APRIL 8 AT 9:30 PM

Actor Therapy is back (!!!) at Feinstein's/54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Join an incredible cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

Featuring KristalMarie Anderson, Megan Andreia, Marin Asnes, McKenna Bieger, Ashlyn Bondurant, Bella Bosco, Annika Burley, Aislinn Cain, Darren Cementina, James Channing, Noelle Cornelius, William French III, Brandon Krisko, Raelyn Santiago, Elle Shaheen, Jensen Sirmon, Xiaoxiao Sun, Willie Naess, Madison Elise Wells, Mathieu Whitman (host), and Hannah Lauren Wilson.

$25 cover charge. $55 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra - APRIL 9 & 23 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

$50 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco-system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.