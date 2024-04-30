The Green Room 42 Presents THE UNSUNG CABARET This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 presents “The Unsung Cabaret” on June 26, 2024, 7 pm. From the heart that brought you 54 Sings Love Letters to NYC comes The Unsung Cabaret: The Songs We Sang Off-Stage (featuring musical theatre's unsung heroes)!

Produced and directed by Katy Hollis, The Unsung Cabaret is a night of honoring musical theatre's swings and understudies. Taking the stae=ge at The Green Room 42 on June 26th, 7 pm (+Livestream) to celebrate the performers who keep live theatre lights shining bright!

Featuring Anthony Cangiamila, Bryanna Cuthill, Charlotte Schultz, Dewight Braxton Jr., Gina Teschke, Grace Nyberg, Kate Zulauf, Katy Hollis, Joseph Correale, Joseph Keegan, Lucy Werner, Luisa Buenrostro, Meghan Lydon, Mikey Jantzen, Sarah Anne Fernandez, and Sarah Warrick.

“The Unsung Cabaret” plays at The Green Room 42 on June 26, 2024, 7 pm. Tickets are available starting at $20, with no food or beverage minimum.

Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

