FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Releases Programming for the Upcoming Week

DEAD OUTLAW: A NEW MUSICAL BY David Yazbek AND Erik Della Penna - MARCH 14 & 18 AT 7:00 PM

Instead of the usual band-show that David Yazbek regularly offers at Feinstein's/54 Below, he will be presenting a full cycle of songs from the upcoming musical Dead Outlaw, written by him and collaborator Erik Della Penna and performed by the composers and a full band.

Dead Outlaw is a true story about Death, Money and Fame and all the other things that make this country run. Don't miss this rare opportunity to be among the first to hear the score of this thrilling new American musical. $70 cover charge. $115-$120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES THE AL HIRSCHFELD THEATRE, FEAT. Danielle Ferland, Lee Roy Reams, & MORE! - MARCH 14 AT 9:45 PM

Moulin Rouge! Kinky Boots! Into the Woods! Bye Bye Birdie! Candide!

Those five musicals, plus many others, all made their Broadway debut on West 45th Street at the historic Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Now, in its 97th year of bringing memorable stories and life changing performances to audiences, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating the Al Hirschfeld Theatre's rich, legendary history with an all-star musical celebration.

Join us on March 14th for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Al Hirschfeld stage!

Feinstein's/54 Below Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Behind the Curtain's Robert W. Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the theatre that has been home to such legends as Rodgers and Hart, Jerome Robbins, Pearl Bailey, Chita Rivera, Stephen Sondheim, and Billy Porter. Expect some of the Al Hirschfeld's favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane.

Produced by Robert W. Schneider and Benjamin Nissen.

Featuring Major Attaway, Stephanie Bacastow, Todd Buonopane, LaDonna Burns, Kristy Cates, Danielle Fer land, Eric Michael Gillett, Amy Jo Jackson, David LaMarr, Tony Award® Nominee Lee Roy Reams, J Sav age, Rebecca Spigelman, Molly Stilliens, Ann Talman, Ryan Vona, and Mark William.

Joined by Caleb Albert, Alexandra Amadeo-Frost, Dani Apple, Maggie Bera, James Cella, Roger Dawley, Catherine DeLuce, Grant Evan, Caleb Funk, Ruby Gibbs, Aaron Gooden, and Erin Taylor Wade.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

MAKE YOUR OWN PARTY: THE SONGS OF Marcy Heisler AND Zina Goldrich, FEAT. Kelli Rabke, Scott Coulter, & MORE! - MARCH 15 AT 7:00 PM

Join award-winning songwriters Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler ("Taylor the Latte Boy," "Alto's Lament," Ever After) as they bring their vivacious, romantic, and seriously funny songbook to Feinstein's/54 Below, along with new selections from their revue Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Goldrich and Heisler. Surprise special guests will be on hand to ring in this one-night-only, all original gather with old favorites, new debuts, and sneak peeks at upcoming projects.

Featuring Scott Coulter, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Clinton Kelly, Kelli Rabke, and more stars to be an nounced!

Joined by Conrad Korsch on bass.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Mia Pinero: GROWING UP: AN ALBUM RELEASE CELEBRATION IN CONCERT! - MARCH 15 AT 9:45 PM

Mia Pinero makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut, celebrating the release of her debut album, Growing Up! From waiting in the wings as an understudy in the highly anticipated revival of West Side Story, to making her Broadway debut as Maria, Mia Pinero's star was on the rise, until a global pandemic landed her back in her hometown of Racine, Wisconsin. Months of deep reflection sparked newfound realizations that evolved into stripped down interpretations of musical theatre and pop classics, ranging from the lyric driven brilliance of Stephen Sondheim to the soulful, boundary pushing compositions of Donald Glover. Including beloved hits such as "The Nearness of You," "Stop This Train," and "Children Will Listen," Growing Up explores what it means to reconnect to your past and uncover its difficult yet hopeful complexities, leading to perhaps the most vital growth yet.

Join Mia as she sings through the album live, taking you through the process of its creation through an intimate night of story and song.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Sam Harris: OPENLY GRAY! - MARCH 16 & 17 AT 7:00 PM

The March 17 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The legendary Sam Harris returns to his favorite New York intimate hub with a brand new show, featuring his de finitive interpretations of pop, theatre, and standards, accompanied by his long-time musical director, Todd Schroeder. It's an evening of celebration and reflection, filled with Harris's singular comedic observations and soul bearing introspection.

Harris is a Tony Award® nominated Broadway favorite (The Life, Grease, The Producers, Joseph...) and platinum recording artist, making the list of Rolling Stone Magazine's "Top 100 Vocalists of All Time." In a career that spans four decades, Harris burst onto the scene in the premiere season of television's "Star Search," with 25 million viewers a week cheering him on. He has toured the world in concert, appeared on countless television shows and specials, at The White House, and has sold out venues to Carnegie Hall to London's West End. Most recently, during the isolation of Covid, the film of Harris's hit one man show, HAM: a Musical Memoir, (which played to great acclaim in New York and Los Angeles), was released on all major streaming channels.

Sam has come out of the closet and reveals his true color, in Openly Gray!

"Sam Harris belongs to the ever-diminishing brand of old-school, lay-it-all-out-on-the-line entertainers whose every move generates excitement. Mr. Harris pulls out all the stops and proves himself a winner every time." -The New York Times

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

RAFA REYES: A MEXICAN AFFAIR - MARCH 16 AT 9:45 PM

Cultural Representative of Veracruz, Rafa Reyes, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with A Mexican Affair. Performing a spicy blend of bolero, Latin rhythms and jazz, Rafa celebrates the influence of Mexico in American theatre and film. Directed by Gabriela Garcia (Chicago) and with musical direction by - Latin Grammy winner percussionist - Felipe Fournier, the show features all-time favorite songs by Agustin Lara, Consuelo Velazquez, Maria Grever, and Alan Jay Lerner, among others. This will be a fun and delicious evening for lovers, and for those allured by romance with a Latin kick.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS LIZZO, FEAT. Maria Wirries, & MORE! - MARCH 17 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here. Lizzo will not be appearing at this concert.

Do you have the Juice? Can you keep the Tempo? Well the Rumors are true! Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we celebrate the music of the one and only LIZZO! Get ready to dance in your seat to your favorite uplifting Lizzo jams like "Good As Hell," "Truth Hurts," and many more! This show will include iconic throwbacks like "Phone" and newer hits like "Rumors." From her body-positive influence on social media to winning multiple Grammys for her debut

album, this singing, dancing, rapping flutist is definitely a force to be celebrated and you are not going to want to miss this show!

Featuring Amara Brady, Michelle Dowdy, Michael Ray Fisher, Mark Mauriello, Kelly McIntyre, Beda Spindola, Rachel Simone Webb, Elyce West, and Maria Wirries.

Music direction by Elijah Caldwell.

The band will feature Joshua Roberts on drums, Skyler Volpe on bass, Matt SanGiovanni on guitar, and Sarah Visconti on flute.

Co-Produced by Assistant Programming Directors Kevin Ferguson and Alexa Spiegel. $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS Sara Bareilles, FEAT. HENRY PLATT, Bailey McCall, & MORE! - MARCH 18 AT 9:45 PM Sara Bareilles will not be appearing at this concert.

We all have that one artist who has a song to fit into every one of our playlists. Grammy Winner and Tony Award® Nominee Sara Bareilles has written that soundtrack to our lives: the kind that holds your hand through heartbreak and celebrates you through all your wins From longtime favorites like "Love Song," and "Brave," to hits from Waitress, her timeless music never ceases to fit that perfect moment when you need it the most. Come join us as we celebrate the multi-genre star and her incredible career.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Featuring Joseph Allen, Julia Bain, Christine DuFur, Erin Engleman, Luke Ferrari, Mia Gerachis, Mia Cherise Hall, Michelle Beth Herman, Jake Levy, Bailey McCall, Vaibu Mohan, Emily Kristen Morris, Henry Platt, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Anthony Sagaria, and Analise Scarpaci.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Nicole Henry: TIME TO LOVE AGAIN - MARCH 19 AT 7:00 PM

Award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry follows up her Cabaret Award-nominated show I Wanna Dance with Somebody with a special CD release concert celebrating Time To Love Again! The album was named one of the best of 2021 on BroadwayWorld and is presently in its 9th week in the TOP 10 at US Jazz Radio.

"Henry is the epitome of good taste...her intonation and phrasing are impeccable." - All About Jazz "TIME TO LOVE AGAIN is a triumph." - Roots Music Report

$65 cover charge. $110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS - MARCH 19 AT 9:45 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Musical direction by Mark Hartman.

$55 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

LOVE IN SPRINGTIME: NYC'S RISING OPERA STARS - MARCH 20 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

New York City's rising opera stars celebrate love in its many forms in an evening of popular love songs spanning from classical and Broadway to ballads and ragtime. The evening will include powerful voices featured in the Grammy Award-winning production Porgy and Bess and the sold-out Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Metropolitan Opera in 2021.

Within the industry, this cast of singers is one of the most influential of our generation. Audiences can expect to hear a wide array of popular tunes, including "Habañera" (Bizet), "Lippen Schweigen" (Lehàr), "Some Enchanted Evening" (Rodgers and Hammerstein), "A Real Slow Drag" (Joplin), and many more. Come join these fantastic singers in what will be a concert no opera or Broadway music lover should miss!

Featuring Christian Mark Gibbs, Makeda Hampton, Tesia Kwarteng, and Markel Reed. Felix Jarrar serves as piano player and music director for this performance.

Co-Produced by Pier Lamia Porter and Makeda Hampton.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW WRITERS AT 54! Cheeyang Ng, FEAT. Zachary Noah Piser, Kuhoo Verma, & MORE! - MARCH 20 AT 9:45 PM

Cheeyang Ng (they/he) makes their solo debut at 54 Below with songs at the intersection of queer, Asian and immigrant stories. Winner of the 2021 Princess Grace Award for Theatre, 2020 Eric H Weinberger Librettist Award, and featured back-to-back at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals (Eastbound '20 and Māyā '21), Cheeyang will share hits from their musicals in development as well as brand new works-in progress. Music directed by Cynthia Meng, with special guest Zachary Noah Piser (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked).

Featuring Amisha Bhandari, Jarrett Murray, Josh Roberts, and Shuyan Yang.

Music directed by Eric Fegan.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

