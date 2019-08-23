Eva Noblezada Kicks Off Return to The Green Room 42 9/15

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Eva Noblezada, the Tony Award nominated star of Broadway's Hadestown and Miss Saigon, for three more shows. Noblezada's new solo concert will now be performed on Sunday nights: September 15 at 9:30 PM, October 13 at 7:00 PM, and October 27 at 9:30 PM. "Ballad of a Broadway Twenty-Something" features a new selection of pop ballads, jazz standards and musical theater favorites. Rodney Bush serves as Music Director.

Hadestown - Anaïs Mitchell's new musical directed by Rachel Chavkin, currently in performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre - is now the winner of 8 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." Eva herself was nominated for the Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical" and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including "Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical."

When Hadestown opened on Broadway, Rolling Stone raved "Eva Noblezada is a fetching, potent Eurydice," with The Wall Street Journal adding that she "gives a beautifully sincere, handsomely sung performance that you will find impossible to resist." According to Elle Magazine, she "embodies a Charybdisian magnetism on stage, so alluring it feels dangerous." New York Stage Review stated she "gives Eurydice an earnest nature and clear, bright vocals," with Broadway News saying "Noblezada brings the same soulful voice to Eurydice that lifted the recent revival of Miss Saigon."

Noblezada co-starred with Tony Award winner Lea Salonga in Yellow Rose, the new musical film by Diane Paragas, which opened the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival in May 2019."Girl No More," Eva's debut show at The Green Room 42 - which premiered when Eva was starring in Miss Saigon - was extended multiple times and went on to become one of the longest-running shows in the venue's history.

Eva Noblezada starred on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh's epic revival of the musical Miss Saigon last season. She received a Tony Award nomination at the age of 21 for this role in her Broadway debut. She previously starred in the long-running London revival of the show, for which she received the WhatsOnStage Award for "Best Actress in a Musical." She also played Eponine in the West End revival of the legendary musical Les Miserables. Eva was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in New York City. Rubin introduced her to Mackintosh and director Laurence Connor, who chose her to star in their long-awaited hit 2014 West End revival of Miss Saigon.

Eva Noblezada performs at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday nights: September 15 at 9:30 PM, October 13 at 7:00 PM, and October 27 at 9:30 PM. The cover changes is $35-$85. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





