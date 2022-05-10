Erich Bergen To Make CAFE CARLYLE Debut

Actor, Singer, Writer, and Producer, Erich Bergen debuts at the Café Carlyle for two nights only, May 20 and 21. For his very first residency at Café Carlyle, Erich will perform an all-new high-energy show especially for this intimate, special occasion, filled with songs and stories from his acclaimed career. The evenings will be Music Directed by Michael J. Moritz Jr.

He is best known as Blake Moran on the hit drama Madam Secretary, which ran for 6 seasons on CBS. He is also known for his critically acclaimed performance as Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, a role he previously played on stage in the National Tour and Las Vegas casts of the Tony Award-winning musical. On Broadway, Erich starred as Dr. Pomatter in the hit musical Waitress, and recently joined the cast of BULL on CBS for its final season.

As a producer, Erich has produced hundreds of productions in person, on television and on the internet including Saturday Night Seder, which raised over $3 Million for the CDC Foundation, The Rosie O'Donnell Show Virtual Special benefitting The Actor's Fund, UNICEF Won't Stop on MSNBC, Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances on Paramount+, the Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Fashion Show, and the Golden Heart Awards for God's Love We Deliver, just to name a few. Visit Erich on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok @erichbergen.

Performances will take place Friday & Saturday at 8:45pm. Pricing begins at $120 per person / Bar Seating: $95 / Premium Seating: $170. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook for more information.

About Café Carlyle:

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years - from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle