Eric Michael Gillett Joins the Legendary Carole Demas For A Delightful 2021 Holiday Show

Legendary Broadway/TV star Carole Demas and fellow Broadway and TV star Eric Michael Gillett are together at last, on the Skylight Run Stage Friday, December 10th, at 7:30 PM, performing a variety of their favorite songs, lifting your holiday heart with their cabaret/concert, Joyful Spirits, Live and On Demand from Westchester, New York.

All of the Skylight Run live-streamed shows are recorded and available any time after the initial livestream performance, for audiences to enjoy at their convenience, on demand and ready when you are, to view many times over.

Tickets may be purchased at any time. Mr. Gillett and Ms. Demas have appeared in many of the same concerts and fundraisers but have never sung together. Here, they reach their long-cherished goal, joining in a performance of their own, reaching you wherever you are. Through their long and highly praised careers they have crossed paths and shared stages with many of the same people, but at different times.

These two unforgettable actors/singers create a variety of memorable pleasures: "Somewhere in Time", "They Were You" holiday favorites and others, taking you on a delightful, nostalgic and emotional cabaret ride, just in time for the holidays. Audiences can look forward to a warm engaging evening of songs and stories.

Skylight Run's award-winning owner and sound engineer Stuart J. Allyn will be steering the audio and video with Music Director/Arranger Ian Herman (Broadway credits include "Jelly's Last Jam", "The Who's Tommy", "Song And Dance", "Swing", and "Laughing Room Only" with Jackie Mason) on piano.

As we move through the holiday season, which again promises to be different from other holiday seasons of the past, the stars invite you to join them, to sit back, grab a glass of wine, a scotch or a cup of tea, turn up the volume and maybe sing along at home, as they entertain you. Wanting more, you are in luck! This series will continue, monthly, for the foreseeable future! For more info and tickets, please visit: https://www.musae.me/skylightrun/experiences/1195/legendary-broadway.