Emma Valentine to Join DUETS: The Concert Series At 54 Below

Emma Valentine will join the tenth anniversary of DUETS: The Concert Series, at 54 Below on October 24th at 54 Below.

Emerging artist, Emma Valentine, is a story-teller. At the young age of 21, she is a gifted songwriter & actress, with depth beyond her years. Emma was born & raised in California, in a life full of sunshine, waves, & music. Writing and performing have filled her early days and she continues to capture that beauty and connection in both her original music and story-telling through musical theater. From performing regularly in New York City, to the American Idol stage, to working closely with Jason Mraz on his Build-a-bear project, & even street performing, Emma is passionate about sharing stories on any stage available. She has been seen performing at the Manhattan Center as top 10 Finalist in BroadwayCon's Star to Be Competition, & has been named Finalist in Playbills Search for a Star Competition. Nothing brings Emma more joy than connecting with people through the arts. Sharing stories brings beauty & healing to the world, with a power to transform hearts, & cultivate belonging. Any opportunity to join in on this calling is Emma's greatest joy!

DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein future Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo, the intimate evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, and stories of mentorship and inspiration.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 10 plays 54 Below on Thursday, October 24th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29-$73. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

