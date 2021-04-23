Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EXCLUSIVE Photos from Michael Kushner: The Return of THE SKIVVIES (Including Their Next Show Dates)!

The popular makers of music, merriment and more are back in business in NYC.

Apr. 23, 2021  

The Skivvies, the city's most popular (ok, the only) underwear band, returned to live performances on April 16th at one of their regular haunts, The Green Room 42. After fifteen months of the show business shutdown, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley made their fans the happiest people in town by getting the band back together again with guest artists Matt Doyle and Diana Huey. Renowned entertainment photographer Michael Kushner was on hand to shoot some photos of the evening and he and The Skivvies were gracious enough to share an exclusive look at the proceedings with Broadway World.

Did you miss the show? Don't worry, kids, because Nick and Lauren will be back at The Green Room 42 on May 14 at 7 pm and 9:30 pm with special guests Jay Armstrong Johnson, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Nathan Lee Graham, Diana Huey, and Travis Kent. Tickets for the show can be acquired HERE and in the meantime, enjoy Michael Kushner's photos of their recent show and we will all meet up at The Green Room 42 on the fourteenth of May!

Working alongside Molina and Cearley in THE SKIVVIES are:
On piano: Nate Hopkins
On woodwinds: Andrew Gutauskas
On drums: Joshua Roberts

All photos below are by Michael Kushner

Visit the Michael Kushner Photography website HERE

Visit The Skivvies website HERE


