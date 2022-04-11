EMPATHY CONCERT Returns With Telly Leung, Joan Almedilla And Adam Roberts April 14

Now is the perfect time to focus on "Adapting to Change."

Elliott Masie and Telly Leung are hosting a special Empathy Concert on Thursday, April 14th, featuring perspectives on Adapting to Change from Learning Leader Steve Fecteau from Mt. Sinai, as well as Broadway stars Joan Almedilla and Adam Roberts.

This will be the 43rd virtual program that we have presented in the past 25 months, combining the magic of Broadway performers with learning leaders' perspectives.

As we evolve to the next chapters of our 2-year Pandemic experiences, it is a perfect time to focus on "Adapting to Change".

Plus, we welcome Steve Fecteau, who has been with Mount Sinai's department of Talent Development and Learning for over 20 years. Steve will share the storytelling lessons from "Ted Lasso" that deeply resonate with the Empathy conversation.

Reserve a space for this uplifting and moving session:

Empathy Concert

Thursday, April 14th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT

https://www.masie.com/Empathy0414

Join Telly Leung and Elliott Masie as we co-host The Empathy Concert this Thursday, April 14th. The performers and presenters on this interactive and upbeat program will include:

Joan Almedilla (Miss Saigon, Assassins, Les Miz, Jesus Christ Superstar, The King & I)

Adam Roberts (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Pippin, Miss Saigon)

Telly Leung (Allegiance, Glee, Rent, Aladdin and Co-Host - Empathy Concerts)

Elliott Masie (Learning Collaborative and Broadway Producer)

In these changing, evolving, and ambiguous times, we all are working on "Adapting to Change" - as our jobs, careers, family life and focus is shifting and evolving. Together we will explore the powerful role that Empathy is playing in how we are all facing times of change, evolutions, and shifts. Perspectives from Learning Leaders will be shared during our high energy concert.

Empathy is one of our most powerful approaches, tools, and connections. Please take one hour and be part of a unique, high-energy program. We have a limit of 1,000 live spaces on this free video session.

Join us! Empathy Concert & Conversations - Thursday, April 14th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT. Reserve your free space at https://www.masie.com/Empathy0414