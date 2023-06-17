EMANCIPATION: A JUNETEETH CELEBRATION, Shaun Cassidy, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551.

EMANCIPATION: A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – JUNE 19 AT 7:00 PM

Come along with us as we celebrate Juneteenth – the thrill and splendor of Emancipation! While still unknown to some, Juneteenth is a holiday that elicits a variety of emotions from Black people around the world. Produced by Keisha Gilles and Keitra Bri Wilson, join us as we, along with an all-star cast, explore the joys, sorrows, pains, and peculiarities surrounding being Black in America and our own journey towards unearthing what Juneteenth means to us. You'll have to tune in to find out.

Hosted by Kaisha Huguley.

Music direction by Elijah Caldwell.

Featuring Tsilala Brock, Richard Crandle, Anjwon Eaddy, Gabriel Generally, Christian Mark Gibbs, J'Quay Gibbs, Keisha Gilles, Kristen Jeter, Curtis Ray, Kiara Wade, Denise Ward, Eric Williamson, and Keitra Wilson.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MALCOLM X AND SELMA THE MUSICAL: TOGETHER IN CONCERT – JUNE 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Join us at 54 Below for an exhilarating evening featuring the songs of Malcolm X The Musical and Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories. In an unforgettable celebration of nineteen-year-old Tommie Wofford's new musical score, and the moving music of J.P. Haynes, experience the pain, passion, and purpose of Afro-American struggle and triumph like never before in this one night only musical mashup! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced by Jamiel Burkhart of Milkyway Theatre Company and written and directed by Tommie Wofford and J.P. Haynes.

Starring Quintin Alexander, Melissa Davidson, Trevon Davis, Chris King, Alessandro Mejia, Adonica Nunn, Timothy D. Parrott, Shena Renee, Jadon Rhyne, Cameron Smith, Kristen Amanda Vargas Smith, Greginald Spencer, Preston Stovall, Indya Tanner, India Tyree, Tommie Wofford, and Oscar Williams.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Shaun Cassidy: THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY – JUNE 21 – 25 AT 7:00 PM

Multi-platinum artist and pop culture icon Shaun Cassidy makes his 54 Below debut with his new solo show, The Magic of a Midnight Sky, a funny and deeply personal musical exploration of his life, career, and family. Through songs and storytelling, Mr. Cassidy offers a singular showbiz survival tale, sharing his life as a teen idol, affectionate memories of his father, Tony Award winner Jack Cassidy, his Academy Award-winning mother Shirley Jones, and his late brother, David, whom he starred opposite on Broadway in Blood Brothers.

This intimate evening features Mr. Cassidy performing standards, original songs, and the hits that made him famous, including “That's Rock n' Roll,” “Hey Deanie,” “Do You Believe in Magic?,” and “Da Doo Ron Ron.”

$100 cover charge ($111.50 with fees). $155-$160 premium seating ($171.50-$176.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! FEAT. Amanda Green & MORE – JUNE 21 AT 9:30 PM

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Tony Award®-winning musical Wonderful Town, 54 Below will present an all-star concert of this magnificent score by Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green.

In the summer of 1935, Ruth, an aspiring writer, and Eileen, an actress, leave rural Ohio to seek success in the big city. They pursue their dreams, overcome heartbreak, encounter a motley assortment of colorful characters, and – ultimately – find love right in the heart of Christopher Street.

Musical highlights include “Ohio,” “Conga,” “One Hundred Easy Ways,” and “Wrong Note Rag.” Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Alison Lea Bender, Todd Buonopane, Hilary Cole, Erin Davie, Eric Michael Gillett, Amanda Green, Janine LaManna, Timmy Lewis, Cameron Loyal, Sean McDermott, Aaron Mitchum, Lee Roy Reams, Billy Recce, J Savage, Seth Sikes, Rebecca Spigelman, Elizabeth Teeter, and Karen Ziemba.

Joined by Maggie Bera, James Cella, Chas Conacher, Connor Coughlin, Roger Dawley, Grant Evan, Kali Evonne, Matthew Fairlee, Caleb Funk, Aaron Gooden, Will Hutcheson, Christina Emily Jackson, Juliana Padilla, Molly Samson, and Taylor Erin Wade.

Directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LIZZY MCALPINE – JUNE 22 AT 9:30 PM

Lizzy McAlpine will not be appearing at this concert.

We’re ascending into “Sad Girl Season” at 54 Below with everyone’s favorite singer-songwriter, Lizzy McAlpine! Join Aly & Bren as we “take to the mountains” to find all our favorite ghosts & maybe even belt to the “Ceilings.”

Featuring Emma Ashford, Chloe Castro-Santos, Jen Chia, Kali Clougherty, Kate Coffey, Cheslee Duke, Lauren Echausse, Eli Hamilton, Gabriella Gonzalez, Felicia Josey, Sejal Joshi, Brenna Patzer, Emy Ramos, Jenna San Antonio, and Owen Claire Smith.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KIARA WADE | THE HEALING HEROINE: A GLIMPSE AT MY JOURNEY TO JOY – JUNE 23 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Kiara Wade is honored to make her New York City and 54 Below solo concert debut in The Healing Heroine: A Glimpse At My Journey to Joy. In an exuberant and contemplative performance, Kiara will explore where she’s been, where she’s going, and who she is right now. Where do the human and the heroine meet? Is there overlap and how do you navigate the in-between?

Utilizing an expanse of genres from music theatre, jazz, and alt-pop to gospel, R&B, and more, Kiara will attempt to answer the heap of questions left in the wake of graduating during a global pandemic. She’s on the precipice of something new and ready to step into her own!

Featuring Arnold Harper II, Regina Morgan, Raquelle Viteri, and Denise Ward.

Directed by Tyler Dobies.

With music direction from Patrick B. Phillips, Aamir Juman on bass, Brandon Jackson on drums, this is a solo debut you do not want to miss! Updates can be found at @kiarawade

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JUNE 24 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget… Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tarra Conner Jones: SIMPLY TARRA – JUNE 25 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here

Fresh off her run in White Girl in Danger, Tarra Conner Jones presents a night of storytelling and songs from the heart. Singing hits like “Sunday Kind Of Love,” “That Old Black Magic,” and “I’m Here,” you’re bound to leave this show invigorated and inspired. Surrounded on stage by friends and colleagues from over the years, this concert is sure to remind you what an artist can be and do when you simply just, be you.

Featuring John Bronston.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

MALCOLM X AND SELMA THE MUSICAL: TOGETHER IN CONCERT Jun 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

KIARA WADE | THE HEALING HEROINE: A GLIMPSE AT MY JOURNEY TO JOY Jun 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Tarra Conner Jones: SIMPLY TARRA Jun 25 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols Click Here 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here