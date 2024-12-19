Drag Chanteuse Castrata Stars In FEELIN' FESTIVE At Red Eye NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City drag chanteuse Castrata embodies The Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey in FEELIN' FESTIVE, a love letter to the ultimate Christmas album that has been the gold standard for decades.

Join this live singing drag queen and her backup dancers for a night full of frivolity, drag irreverence, and whistle tones that are definitely lip synced.

BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher says Castrata is “a drag artist for the age in which we live, with more charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent than any of the contestants on [RuPaul's Drag Race.] Castrata IS the next drag superstar, and clubs and promoters around the country and the globe need to be reaching out to them for bookings, with expediency and immediacy.”

FEELIN' FESTIVE is Directed and Choreographed by Daniel Gold (Leg Up On Life, The NYC GLAM Awards.) Final show Friday, December 20 at 7:30pm.

Red Eye NY- 355 W 41st Street, NY, NY 10036.

