Don't Tell Mama to Present Zoë Van Tieghems in LOVE AND STUFF

Don't Tell Mama will present Zoë Van Tieghems debut of her new Cabaret, "Love and Stuff." Van Tieghem will croon a curated playlist of cabaret standards, classic rock and musical theatre. Van Tieghem will take you on a darkly comedic tour of the isle of Manhattan with stories about falling in and out of love in iconic NYC spots.

Hell's Kitchen native, Zoë Van Tieghem is daughter of award winning percussionist and composer, David Van Tieghem and is making her way onto the cabaret scene. Van Tieghem has already shared the stage with Broadway greats at Feinsteins/54 Below and Birdland's The Line Up. At 7, a cheeky Van Tieghem sang in a documentary about Pete Sieger and later opened for Blondie at the Bearsville Theatre in Bearsville, NY. Her vocal talents have been featured in Symphonics Live at the Bowery Poetry Club,Tuesdays@9, Postmark Cafe, Rockwood Music Hall and Le Poisson Rouge. A graduate of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, Van Tieghem is slated to shoot a key role in the upcoming film Fall's Virtue opposite Austin Pendleton. She can be seen in the film Delinquent, streaming on Amazon. Van Tieghem has been featured in various film and television projects including Juvie, The Broken Ones, Whisper Me a Lullaby. Regional theater: Near Vicksburg (Incubator Arts, NYC Fringe Festival, Phoenix Theater Ensemble, SoHo Rep.), The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois (Dorset Theater Festival), Eleemosynary (DeSotelle Theater), The Uncovering (The Collective), A Small Fire (Ensemble Studio Theater/Youngblood)

Zoë Van Tieghem's cabaret, " Love and Stuff" plays one night only at Don't Tell Mama (343 W.46th street) at 7pm on February 14th, Valentine's Day. Doors open at 6:15 pm and there is a $20 cash cover charge and a 2 beverage minimum. Reservations are available at www.donttellmamanyc.com or can be arranged by emailing primalproductions22@gmail.com. If you are at a loss for what to do on Valentines Day, come spend some time listening to songs and stories about love in the city that never sleeps. Short and sweet, the show runs 1 hour, you'll be able to make it to dinner afterwards and have something to talk about that isn't the food.