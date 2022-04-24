Docbloc Announces THEATRE OF THE IN DEBT - A One Night Cabaret!

Docbloc announces the first Bloc Cabaret called "Theatre of the In Debt" on Monday, May 2nd, 2022, at 7:30 PM at the Kraine Theatre. Bloc Cabarets are original evenings of nonfiction theatre created, devised, and performed by communities committed to investigating social problems deeper and finding solutions. "Theatre of the In Debt" is an evening of interactive performance, interviews, sketches, stories, and songs created by college students investigating the student loan debt crisis. The team of creators and performers include Liz Lilac, Ali VanZwieten, Sommer Campbell, Isabel Beckner, Gabby Newton, Jonathan Siverson, Avery Ingvarson, Lillie Beth Radziminsky, Jonah Lione, and Michaela Brown. In-person and streaming tickets can be reserved by visiting docbloc.org.

Docbloc, launched in November 2021 by Ash Marinaccio, is dedicated to experimenting with nonfiction theatre forms and bringing artists together, working across documentary genres. Docbloc believes that the future of nonfiction theatre lies in collaboration and those represented in projects having ownership over their stories, operates as both an artist collective and an independent publishing platform, and is committed to local and global collaborations across virtual land borders. In its first year, Docbloc has partnered with Rattlestick Theatre (New York), Eagle Project (New York), NYU's Verbatim Performance Lab, Pace University Performing Arts, CUNY Graduate Center's Public Lab, and HB Studios.

About the Founder and Artistic Director: Ash Marinaccio is a multidisciplinary documentarian, theatre artist, and Ph.D. Candidate in Theatre and Performance at the CUNY Graduate Center, where her research investigates documentary theatre and theatre in war/conflict zones. For her work, Ash has received a Lucille Lortel Visionary Award from the League of Professional Theatre Women, been listed as one of Culture Trip's "50 Women in Theatre You Should Know", a recipient of a Drama League Residency, a NY Public Humanities Fellow, and is a TED Speaker. Ash recently founded Docbloc (docbloc.org), dedicated to bringing documentary artists from across genres together to create live performance projects. She is the founding artistic director of the United Nations recognized NGO Girl Be Heard and creator of the digital documentary series Stage Left, which is currently available on Roku.