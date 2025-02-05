Davis Gaines Brings LOVE IS IN THE AIR to the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Davis Gaines in a rare New York appearance, will perform a special show for Valentine's Day, “Love is in the Air” a romantic evening of love songs! on Thursday, February 13 & Friday, February 14 at 7:00 pm at The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue 4th Floor (YOTEL) NYC! The award-winning charismatic and powerful performer will captivate you with an evening of timeless popular standards and classic Broadway favorites. Join him for an unforgettable evening as he brings his beautiful voice and charm to the stage, accompanied by John Olearchick, at the piano.

Davis Gaines performed the title role in The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, during runs on Broadway, in Los Angeles, (LA’s longest-running Phantom), and in San Francisco, (Bay Area Critics’ Award for Best Actor). He was chosen by Hal Prince and Lloyd Webber for the lead in the World Premiere of Whistle Down the Wind. Other Broadway and National Tours: Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! (Carol Channing), Camelot (Richard Burton) and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Alexis Smith). Off-Broadway shows include Des McAnuff’s The Death of Von Richthofen as Witnessed from Earth, Maury Yeston/Larry Gelbart musical One Two Three Four Five, Sondheim’s Assassins, She Loves Me and Forbidden Broadway. He made his New York City Opera debut in The New Moon and appeared in the concerts of Parade, Sitting Pretty, The Cat and the Fiddle, Pippin and Encores The Boys from Syracuse.

In Southern California, he starred as Nostradamus in Something Rotten!, Fagin in Oliver!, Juan Peron in Evita, Lawrence Jameson in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha (Ovation Award and Broadway World Award, Best Lead Actor in a Musical), King Arthur in Spamalot, Javert in Les Miserables, Harold Hill in The Music Man, Richard Henry Lee in 1776 and Mack Sennett in Mack and Mabel, Tito Merelli in Lend Me a Tenor, Hugh Dorsey in Paradeand Julian Marsh in 42nd Street, Hannibal Lecter in SILENCE! The Musical (LA Weekly Award, Best Male Musical Performance), Fred/Petruchio in Kiss Me, Kate (Ovation Nomination, Best Lead Actor in a Musical), in I Do! I Do!, Parade(with T.R. Night / Mark Taper Forum), Side by Side by Sondheim (Pasadena Playhouse) and made his Los Angeles-area directing debut at with Oklahoma!

Regionally, Gaines was Joseph Pulitzer in Newsies (St. Louis Muny), El Gallo in The Fantasticks (Orlando Shakespeare Theatre), Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees (George Abbott, director/Paper Mill Playhouse), The Rink (Lainie Kazan/Coconut Grove Playhouse) and Two Into One (Tony Randall/Paper Mill Playhouse) and recreated many of the leads from his career. Gaines played Anthony Hope, in the 20th anniversary concert productions of Sweeney Todd in LA (Kelsey Grammer, Christine Baranski), in London (Len Cariou, Judy Kaye) and in NYC, San Francisco and Ravinia Festival (George Hearn, Patti LuPone). He played Sweeney in Sweeney Todd (with Faith Prince), and Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls.

Gaines also toured the country with Olympic Champions Dorothy Hamill in Broadway on Ice. He has done numerous TV shows as well as film work. He appeared in three PBS Great Performances broadcasts (Emmy Award-winning) Sweeney Todd with the San Francisco Symphony, Broadway Originals with the Boston Pops and Jerry Herman’s Broadway at the Bowl), as well as the televised specials of the 1994 Kennedy Center Honors and the opening ceremony of the 1998 Goodwill Games

Additionally, Gaines has sung for six U.S. Presidents and with virtually every major symphony orchestra in North America, including the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and at the Hollywood Bowl. His voice can be heard over 30 cast recordings and compilation albums, as well as two solo CDs, Against the Tide and All My Tomorrows: Songs of Sammy Cahn. He is a frequent singer of our National Anthem for the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Dodgers, and Galaxy.

