Dave D'aranjo Presents OPEN THIS PIT UP! At Feinstein's/54 Below

Dave D'aranjo presents Open This Pit Up!, a 35th B'day B'way Extravaganza Friday, July 5th, 2019 at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.

Broadway's pit orchestra musicians are some of the most passionate, hardworking, and talented people around! On the night of his 35th birthday, bandleader and theater bassist Dave D'aranjo curates a high-energy, groovy evening of contemporary musical theater at Feinstein's/54 Below. With selections from In The Heights, On Your Feet!, Hamilton, Hair, Songs For A New World, Hairspray, Legally Blonde, and more, Dave & his band of stellar pit musicians aim to show how fun & funky things can get underneath the stage.

Hosted by Jake McKenna, Open This Pit Up! features the incredible vocal talents of Tyla Collier (Sistas, The Musical), Julian Diaz-Granados (Ruben and Clay's Christmas Spectacular Reunion Show), Morgan Reilly (Jessie J R.O.S.E Challenge Winner), Terrell Foster-James, Georgia Sackler, Kristin Dausch, and Beda Spindola (Revelation: The Musical; Celebrity Undercover Boss w/ Idina Menzel). The killer band features B lint Varga on piano, Lena Gabrielle and James Rushin on keys, Claudio Rain and David Mayers on guitars, Ismael Baiz on percussion, and Elena Bonomo (A Strange Loop; Waitress 1st National Tour) rockin' the drums.

Open This Pit Up! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, July 5th, 2019, at 9:30pm. There is a $40 - $50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are available for an additional $6 online or by calling (646) 476-3551.





