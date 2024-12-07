Danny Bacher Adds Best Selling Author To His Music Accomplishments

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Danny Bacher, the multi-award-winning singer, saxophonist, songwriter and entertainer is well on his way (together with co-author Bernie Hogya) in adding best selling author to his many artistic accomplishments. Their newly released title Collecting Laurel and Hardy has already attained number one best seller on Amazon in two categories. The Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee N.J. hosted a book launch last night for their new publication and authors Danny and Bernie gave a fascinating talk about the recently published book and how the volume came to be.

Following the discussion there was a screening of one of Laurel and Hardy’s most beloved feature films, “Sons of the Desert” and the Barrymore’s modern movie theater was rocking with hysterical laughter during the screening of the (pre-code era) 1933 comedy. It was an indication of what movie audiences' reactions were like in the 1930’s. Funny is Funny!

Some items of Danny Bacher’s extensive rare collection of L&H memorabilia were displayed at the center including the derby worn by Oliver Hardy and the audience was invited to view the collection after the film.

The book, Collecting Laurel and Hardy is a celebration of the legendary comedy duo of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy through collectibles and memorabilia, and features more than 1,000 full-color images of items, plus the stories and history behind them.

Danny Bacher with his vocals, humor, and music makes the Great American Songbook come to life on stages around the country, and now along with Bernie Hogya he has done the same thing in the literary world with his passionate pursuit of…. Collecting Laurel and Hardy. The duo of Bacher & Hogya have honored the duo of L&H well.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

