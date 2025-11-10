Daniel Reichard Will Bring CHRISTMAS ON 42ND STREET to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway and concert performer Daniel Reichard will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with his annual holiday concert, Christmas on 42nd Street, on December 7 at 6 p.m. and December 8 at 7 p.m. Now in its 17th edition, the show has become a New York City tradition, offering a stylish and heartfelt evening of seasonal music in the heart of the Theatre District.

Reichard, best known for originating the role of Bob Gaudio in the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys, has performed across Broadway, opera, and concert stages. His credits include Forbidden Broadway and Candide with New York City Opera, as well as appearances at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Beacon Theatre, The Kennedy Center, and Symphony Hall in Boston. Christmas on 42nd Street will feature new arrangements alongside audience favorites from past years, highlighting Reichard’s range as both vocalist and storyteller.

“This is my 25th year living in New York City, and I still feel so proud to call it my home,” said Reichard. “My holiday show has been a big part of my life here, and this year, I want to express the joy that comes with being in a city full of energy, diversity, and creativity. It’s not only a celebration of the season, but a tribute to New York City itself and its unmistakable spirit at Christmastime.”

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, located beneath the historic West Bank Café, has long served as an incubator for theatrical talent. Renamed for Broadway performer Laurie Beechman, the venue has hosted artists ranging from Joan Rivers and André De Shields to Jinkx Monsoon and Matt Doyle. Under producers Tom and Michael D’Angora, the theater has been redesigned by Tony Award winner David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, combining late-1970s Times Square grit with contemporary polish.

Christmas on 42nd Street will play The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Sunday, December 7 at 6 p.m. and Monday, December 8 at 7 p.m. The house will open one hour before showtime for dinner and drinks. There is a $25 food/beverage minimum per guest. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside the West Bank Café at 407 West 42nd Street, corner of Ninth Avenue.