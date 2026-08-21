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DEATH BECOMES HER, A WALK ON THE MOON, and More Set for AT THIS PERFORMANCE... at Green Room 42

Ayla Ciccone-Burton, David R. Gordon, and Jonalyn Saxer join a lineup with special guests Nyla Watson and Meecah.

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DEATH BECOMES HER, A WALK ON THE MOON, and More Set for AT THIS PERFORMANCE... at Green Room 42

Stephen DeAngelis will continue his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, August 24th  at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM and hosted by Casting Director/Producer Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 199th edition  are Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Understudy for the tole of Viola Van Horn in the Broadway production of Death Becomes Her), David R. Gordon  (Understudy for the role of Marty in the Off-Broadway production of A Walk On the Moon), Madison Claire Parks (Understudy for the roles of Mercedes, Carconte/Lucrezia Borgia,  Eugenia and Others and Haydee and Others in the Off-Broadway production of Monte Cristo: A New Musical), Jonalyn Saxer (Understudy for the roles of Medeline Ashton and Helen Sharp in the Broadway production of Death Becomes Her) and Becca Suskauer (Understudy for the role of Perl in the Off-Broadway production of A Walk on the Moon), The evening will also include a Special Guest Appearances by Nyla Watson and Meecah. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt,

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1420 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered  6790 roles in 748 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Major Attaway, Caleb A. Barnett, Emily Bautista, Jeannette BayardelleJulie BenkoHeidi BlickenstaffFelicia Boswell, Jackie Burns,, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman,  Laura Bell Bundy, David Burnham, Jackie Burns,  James Caverly, Darlesia  Cearcy, Britney Coleman, Jay Copeland,, Lorna CourtneyBen Crawford, Kevin Csolak, Taylor Marie Daniel, Nikki Renee DanielsCharity Angel Dawson,  Ariana DeBoseAshley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Natalie Charle Ellis, Ali Ewoldt, Hillary Fisher, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean FordJasmine ForsbergAlyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Keri Rene Fuller, Annie FunkeMontego Glover, Francisco J. Gonzalez, Lana GordonAlan H. Green, Jonathan GroffAlex Joseph Grayson, Becky Gulsvig,, Gianna Harris, Joshua Henry, Khadijah Hetsberger, Adrianna Hicks, Megan HiltyLisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Roibyn Hurder, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson ,Savy Jackson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones,  Joaquina Kalukango, Hannah Kevitt, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober,  Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Claire Kwon,, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest,  Alison Luff, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable;  Lauren Marcus, Marcus M. Martin, Kyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Chessa Metz, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy MompointBetsy MorganAbby MuellerLinda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Shoba Naraoban,,Trevor Dion NicholasJJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Juliette Ojeda, Brynn O'Malley Rory O'Malley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Sydney Parra,  Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten,  Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Christina Rae, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Jelani Remy, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Marissa Rosen, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina SajousJonalyn Saxer, Rashidra Scott,  Allison Semmes, Elena Shaddow, Sadie SinkAntonique Smith, Alexandra SochaKEVIN SPIRTASEdward StaudenmayerJenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Dennis StoweJosh Strobl, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Christopher James Tamayo, Haley SwindalJulius Thomas III, Jenna Ushkowitz,  Olivia Valli, Zarah Vallien, Frank ViverosDonna Vivino, Jessica VoskKathy VoytkoDanielle Wade, Tryphena Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Nyla Watson, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Kate Wetherhead,  Khaila Wilcoxin, Dan'yelle Williamson,  Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Hailee Kaleem Wright. ;Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young.

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