DEATH BECOMES HER, A WALK ON THE MOON, and More Set for AT THIS PERFORMANCE... at Green Room 42

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Stephen DeAngelis will continue his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, August 24th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM and hosted by Casting Director/Producer Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 199th edition are Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Understudy for the tole of Viola Van Horn in the Broadway production of Death Becomes Her), David R. Gordon (Understudy for the role of Marty in the Off-Broadway production of A Walk On the Moon), Madison Claire Parks (Understudy for the roles of Mercedes, Carconte/Lucrezia Borgia, Eugenia and Others and Haydee and Others in the Off-Broadway production of Monte Cristo: A New Musical), Jonalyn Saxer (Understudy for the roles of Medeline Ashton and Helen Sharp in the Broadway production of Death Becomes Her) and Becca Suskauer (Understudy for the role of Perl in the Off-Broadway production of A Walk on the Moon), The evening will also include a Special Guest Appearances by Nyla Watson and Meecah. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt,

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