LUIGI THE MUSICAL to Return to The Green Room 42

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Following its New York and San Francisco runs and subsequent performances around the world, Luigi: The Musical will return to New York City for a limited engagement at The Green Room 42, running November 9–14, 2026.

Luigi: The Musical is a darkly comic new musical inspired by the extraordinary cultural phenomenon surrounding Luigi Mangione. The show uses satire, original music, and an irreverent theatrical lens to explore questions of celebrity, public perception, media, and America's relationship with its institutions.

The musical originated in San Francisco, where its June 2025 premiere at the Taylor Street Theatre sold out its initial run before moving to larger venues for additional performances. The show went on to attract national media attention and subsequently played at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The musical features a book by Nova Bradford, Arielle Johnson, André Margatini, and Caleb Zeringue, music by Arielle Johnson, and lyrics by Arielle Johnson and Nova Bradford.

ABOUT LUIGI: THE MUSICAL

A tale of love, murder, and hashbrowns… Luigi: The Musical is a satirical musical created by Nova Bradford and developed by a team of Bay Area artists. The musical originated in San Francisco in 2025 and quickly attracted attention for its unconventional approach to one of the most widely discussed criminal cases of recent years. The production combines comedy, original music, and social commentary to examine celebrity, institutional distrust, media culture, and the ways real-world events become stories in the public imagination.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 07 Hrs 11 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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