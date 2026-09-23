CALLBACK Concert Will Return to The Green Room 42 in November

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This fall, some of the industry’s rising stars will return to The Green Room 42 for another performance of Callback.

Featuring artists seen on Broadway, national tours, Off-Broadway, the Jimmy Awards and in BFA programs across the country, Callback gives performers the opportunity to reclaim the roles that changed everything, including final callbacks, near misses and the “what ifs” they never forgot.

The cast will include Jacob Morrell (Kinky Boots First National Tour, The Last Boy on Broadway, Between the Temples), Nora Collard (Camp Off-Broadway), Scarlett Jacques (Hairspray National Tour), Rueby Wood (Better Nate Than Ever, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour), Kat Capli (Sister Act Asia Tour), Kayla Rae (2025 Jimmy Awards finalist), Marie Munoz (2024 and 2025 Jimmy Awards semifinalist), Seger Ott Rudolph (2025 Jimmy Awards finalist) and Loren Prista (2026 Jimmy Awards Best Dancer).

Also appearing are Iman Ramadan (Gratitude), Gabe Delima (Fine Arts Center), Sara Min Fitz (Phantasma Arts), Silas Henry Shulz (The Star Theatre), Aliyah Harrow, Nicole Cebulko, Aubrey Gullé, Gabby Gibbs, Ella Bar, Eve Harrison, Anya Marie Petravicz, Ray Faiella, Maile Kai Merrick, Samantha Kroening, America Covarrubias, Alexander Hamilton and Andrea Félix.

Callback is produced by Nora Collard and Jacob Morrell, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Callback will be presented at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are now available.

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