Interview: Mary Porter Honors Her Roots in SOUTHERN NIGHTS at 54 Below

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On Tuesday September 15, Mary Porter returns to 54 Below with Southern Nights, a show with a stellar cast of New York performers with southern roots. Expect some standards, a little country, some Broadway, a little gospel, some jazz….and a lot of fun! In a review of last year’s show, BroadwayWorld’s Andrew Poretz called Porter “a delicious, funny and big-hearted gal with a presence that lights up the stage” (read the full review here).

Southern Nights features Edmund Bagnell, Mary Porter, Macon Prickett, Seth Sikes, Richard Skipper and Tony Award® nominee and Grammy winner NaTasha Yvette Williams (Wicked, Some Like It Hot, Chicken and Biscuits, Waitress).

We spoke with Porter about the new show and what she’s been up to lately.

How does it feel to be back at 54 Below?

It feels WONDERFUL to be back at this legendary venue. I made my NYC debut here last year to a sold-out audience. To perform on the same stage as such icons as Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Eder, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga, Bebe Neuwirth, Natasha Williams and so many others. is a great honor.

Who are some of your all-time favorite artists? What have you been listening to lately?

I have very diverse musical taste, so you can catch me listening to Gladys Knight to Renee Fleming. ...and almost anything in between. And with the recent passing of Dolly Parton, she is top on my list!

Can you tell us a little about how you put together the set list and arrangements for this show?

This show, "Southern Nights," came to me in a vision. I'm from North Carolina and my NYC debut was "Hats Off to Carolina"...and was a tribute to MANY artists from North Carolina, like Nina Simone, Roberta Flack, Ronnie Milsap, Thelonious Monk and so many others. After my encore performance earlier this year, I started thinking about many southern performers and composers for a future show. Having other "performer friends" in NYC that are also southern, I thought.... why not share the stage with them! My preference actually is to invite others on stage with me. So, this is a real joy, and I think will be a real treat for the audience.

Is there anything you're particularly excited to do?

I am excited about this show, period! I finished the script about two weeks ago and honestly; it has been a delight to weave together so many southern award-winning composers and performers. There are SO many, I feel like I am barely scratching the surface. But with the help of my music director, Mark Hartman, it sure is fun to bring together a few of my very talented southern friends....Natasha Williams, Seth Sikes, Richard Skipper, Macon Prickett, Edmund Bagnell.... to pay tribute to the South here in the Big Apple!

Aside from this show, do you have any other projects you're working on that you'd like to share with us?

Actually, yes! My greatest joy is presenting benefit shows. I have produced and directed benefits for the Alzheimer's Association, area homeless shelters, food banks, schools and more. These shows have raised more than $300,000 for different charities. I founded a talent-filled benefit event "Stars With a Heart" almost 5 years ago initially in Puerto Vallarta, MX.

I am preparing for the FIRST "Stars With a Heart" production in New York City. (www.starswithaheart.org)

This upcoming show is a benefit for "The Center at West Park", an organization committed to community, arts, diversity and affordability of culture in NYC.

I am especially passionate about this charity's unwavering concern for the preservation of the historic NYC Landmark West Park Presbyterian Church and preventing its demolition.

Save the date!

Performers and tickets to be announced soon.

Sunday, November 15th

6:00 pm

The Sanctuary at St. Paul and St. Andrew

263 W 86th Street

New York, NY

www.centeratwestpark.org/stars-with-a-heart

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

To me, life is all about sharing one's talent and giving back. I am grateful to be able to do what I can. Period.

Learn more about Mary at maryportermusic.com/about

Tickets to Southern Nights are available here.

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