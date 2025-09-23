Czech Violin Star Pavel Šporcl Debuts at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed violinist Pavel Šporcl, known worldwide as “The Blue Violin Man,” will make his New York rock debut at the legendary 54 Below on October 1st, 2025, with his electrifying new program Rebel with the Blue Violin. Šporcl, an Award-winning violinist and the most viral Czech classical artist takes the stage for the first time in the U.S. as a rock violinist — blending classical mastery with the fire of rock legends.

In this boundary-breaking show, Šporcl joins forces with a powerhouse band featuring Hammond organ (Brian Charette), electric guitar, bass, and drums to deliver stunning, violin-led renditions of iconic rock anthems.

The program includes:

Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir and Stairway to Heaven

Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall

The Rolling Stones’ Satisfaction

Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water

And unforgettable ballads like Let It Be (The Beatles), The Sound of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel), and What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish, reimagined in Šporcl’s moving, cinematic arrangement.

The evening also features Šporcl’s own original compositions — Boundless and Surprise — alongside heartfelt some of Czech tributes.

Šporcl say: “Carnegie Hall was a milestone. 54 Below is a dream fulfilled. This debut means the world to me — because it’s not just about music, it’s about freedom, reinvention, and showing what the violin can truly do.”

His legendary blue violin, combined with his magnetic stage presence, bridges genres and generations — promising a performance full of power, beauty, and passion.