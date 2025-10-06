Contributor Chloe Yang Shares NYC Cabaret Fall Picks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It was the end of the world. You were dancing with Sally Bowles when she screlted, “Come to the cabaret!” Now fall is in full swing, and you’re finally remembering to honor your promise to our jazz-hands queen. But where do you get started? Don’t sweat it, old chum! The BroadwayWorld Cabaret Theater site has you covered through November with our Fall Preview, featuring a benefit concert, cultural celebrations, and some candylicious Halloween fun. We cordially invite you to bookmark these lovely venues and to leverage our picks as a jumping-off point for your own cabaret adventures.

Lips: Rocky Horror At Hoy!

House of Yes - October 09, 2025 through October 30, 2025

Join our favorite immersive disco circus in celebrating this campy cult classic upon its golden jubilee! Come all dressed up (official inspo here), and shout the callouts to your heart’s content. With a staggering lineup of nightlife darlings from burlesque and go-go dancers to clowns and aerialists, this promises to be a new experience even if it’s your 50th encounter. Dial the vibes up to 11, and take part in post-show revelry hosted by featured artist God Complex.

For tickets: click here.

The Glitter Ball Fan Fest

Hard Rock Cafe New York - October 10, 2025

The ultimate New York Comic Con afterparty just dropped, and it’s got a glitter-studded edge to it. And if boogieing down to breakout theatrical popstar Krystofer Maison fresh after their disco anthem “Glitter Rinse Repeat” release, and fandom’s favorite DJ duo Elliot Hansen and Atomic Blonde, wasn’t reason enough, Dorinda Medley and more guest stars TBA presiding over the cosplay contest is sure to get you busting out your most elaborate costumes.

For tickets: click here.

CELIA CRUZ 100: Migguel Anggelo ’s ICONS

Joe’s Pub - October 14, 2025 and October 15, 2025

La vida es un carnaval (life is a carnival) with your zapatos de baile (dance shoes) on. A week before the 100th celestial birthday of Celia Cruz, the beloved Queen of Salsa, Migguel Anggelo returns to this intimate downtown venue for a joyful, high-energy homage. Joined by a full band, as well as local singers, dancers, and drag artists, Anggelo promises a big beautiful celebration of Cruz’s legacy, Latin identity and resilience, and the power of music and dance.

For tickets: click here.

Honest 2 Betsy: Live and Uncensored

City Winery NYC at Pier 57 - October 15, 2025

If you’re also chronically online, you might have come across Kira Coviello, better known as the self-described alleged time-traveling, multi-hyphenate vintage comedienne, Honest 2 Betsy, who uncovers raunchy songs that reveal past generations weren’t that prim or proper. Having learned accordion in her 40s and started building puppets, the brunette is set to serve her signature jambalaya of period outfits, comedy, music, dancing, ventriloquism and debauchery.

For tickets: click here.

Fantcha

Drom NYC - October 16, 2025

Chances are you haven’t heard of the morna or coladeira, but you fall for haunting vocals, strings that weep like the ocean, and ballads about separation and homecoming. Teleport to Cape Verde via New York’s premier world music venue, and support the fundraising efforts of Fantcha, protégé of the Barefoot Diva Cesaria Evora, in aid of her beautiful island home São Vicente, under a state of emergency after catastrophic floods triggered by Hurricane Erin.

For tickets: click here.

Theater Adult with Gianmarco Soresi

The Green Room 42 - October 19, 2025 and November 24, 2025

You think you know everything about Gianmarco Soresi, the standup comic who’s equally at ease dishing on polyamory or Epstein, and (unsuccessfully) dispelling queerbaiting allegations. But did you know he got those expressive hand gestures and an otherworldly amount of chemistry with a stool from his training in musical theater? Take your inner Theater Kid on a date at this eclectic cabaret venue, and experience that inimitable crowd work for yourself!

For tickets: click here.

Hallo-Wien 2025

Cabaret at Café Sabarsky - October 30, 2025

Toying with yet defying all tropes of the never-aging Count and his fair Lover, cabaret legend Kim David Smith is back at this elegant jewel box brimming with early 20th-century German and Austrian art with his special brand of Sprechgesang (speak-singing). The infamous Halloween costume party and competition on the Upper East Side has it all: sample delectable drinks and canapés from Café Sabarsky, and see and be seen across the entire museum!

For tickets: click here.

Tom Lehrer Is Alive and Well and Has Given Away All Rights to His Music

Don’t Tell Mama - November 07, 2025

An evening wasted with Tom Lehrer, the Harvard Math professor who penned darkly comedic songs to skewer politics, academia, and society with razor-sharp wit, is time well spent, as Andrew Lloyd Baughman is about to demonstrate. Rather than basking in his countercultural stardom, Lehrer stopped performing publicly in his 30s, and gave away the rights to his songs. Join our ir/reverent aficionado in resurrecting the genius, who passed away this year at 97.

For tickets: click here.

Strawberry Fields: From The Top

Pangea - November 13, 2025

Some Queens age like fine wine, but NYC’s “Ravishing Redhead” Strawberry Fields bedazzles on like the cocktail that bears her name: refreshingly bubbly, and delightfully sweet. This live-singing bombshell has a rep book as expansive as her vintage wardrobe, and the thoughtful selection of songs honoring every step of her journey is sure to strike a chord, coupled with disarming charm and sly humor. Get up close and personal in this cozy supper club!

For tickets: click here.

rosewater

Public Records - November 30, 2025

Whether you’re a member of the SWANA (Southwest Asia and North Africa) diaspora looking for a familiar face on the mega stages of the world, or a casual music lover in search of sonic fun, this full-day cultural experience and benefit curated by UNDEFINED has something for you. From live DJ sets and performances to immersive installations and ancestral storytelling, wander across the Public Records dreamscape and support New York Cares while you’re at it!

For tickets: click here.