Composers Concordance to Present SOUND LIBERATION at Joe's Pub

On Saturday, August 23rd, at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present its 2025-2026 season opener: Sound Liberation at Joe's Pub. Sound Liberation was born in 1996, a musical rebellion led by visionary composer and guitarist Gene Pritsker. Guided by the philosophy of "ending the segregation of sound vibration," the ensemble tears down the walls between genres, weaving the threads of classical, jazz, rock, hip-hop, and global rhythms into a tapestry of pure sonic freedom.

Each performance is a journey in which chamber music dances with street beats and echoes of Bach swirl alongside urban poetry. At Joe's Pub, Sound Liberation (co-presented by Composers Concordance) will take the stage with fire and soul and celebrate its recent album 'Elegy,' released in June on Composers Concordance Records.

The spotlight will shine on the mesmerizing Amira B., whose voice has graced the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Also featured is legendary trombone master Dick Griffin, whose horn has sung alongside Roland Kirk, Abdullah Ibrahim, Sun Ra, and George Benson.

The night will also showcase guest vocalist Stephanie Susberich, tenor saxophonist Todd Rewoldt, pianist Lesi Mei, electrifying rappers Dr. Psychosis and Samaire Martin, and poets Imelda O'Reilly, Peter Christian Hall, and Robert C. Ford. The ensemble's core will be represented by Franz Hackl on trumpet, David Banks and Charles Coleman on vocals, Amanda Ruzza on bass, Damien Bassman on drums, and - at the center - ringmaster Gene Pritsker, conjuring magic on guitar and spitting hot lyrics.