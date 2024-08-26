Company Members From THE BOOK OF MORMON Will Perform at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Hello, 54! An Evening with Members of the Cast of Broadway's "The Book of Mormon" on Monday, September 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM.

This Labor Day, company members from God's Favorite Musical, The Book of Mormon, are putting on an extra special show just for you! Head over to 54 Below for a concert filled with Broadway hits, pop/rock bangers, and lots of laughs. You certainly won't want to miss it... this book concert will change your life!

The concert will include performances from Broadway cast members PJ Adzima, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Jordan Matthew Brown, Daniel Fetter, Joshua Keen, Ben Laxton, Henry McGinniss, Tony Moreno, Nurney, John Pinto Jr., Andrew Stevens Purdy, Arbender Robinson, and Paul Schwensen. Also performing will be D'Ambrose Boyd, Jonathan Emmerick, and Addie Gerber, members of The Book of Mormon's wardrobe department.

Asher Denburg will serve as music director, joined by Rick Snell on guitar and Jeremy Wisler on drums.

This concert is co-produced by cast members Daniel Fetter and Andrew Stevens Purdy.

Hello, 54! An Evening with Members of the Cast of Broadway's "The Book of Mormon" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, September 2 at 7:00 PM. Cover charges are $62 (includes $7 in fees) - $73 (includes $8 in fees.) Premiums are $95 (includes $10 in fees) - $117 (includes $12 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

